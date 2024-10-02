Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Funding Surge Values OpenAI At $157 Billion Amid Strategic Shift

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has successfully raised $6.6 billion in its latest funding round, further solidifying its position in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence (AI) landscape.

Funding Surge Values OpenAI At $157 Billion Amid Strategic Shift

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has successfully raised $6.6 billion in its latest funding round, further solidifying its position in the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence (AI) landscape. This substantial investment values the tech company at $157 billion, placing it on par with major financial institutions like Goldman Sachs and ranking it among the world’s most valuable startups.

Aiming for AI Leadership

The influx of funds is aimed at enhancing OpenAI’s capabilities in AI research. “The new funding will allow us to double down on our leadership in frontier AI research, increase compute capacity, and continue building tools that help people solve hard problems,” the company stated. Notable backers in this funding round include Microsoft, which has been a long-time supporter, along with Thrive Capital, SoftBank, and Nvidia.

Transition to For-Profit Structure

As OpenAI navigates this growth phase, CEO Sam Altman is reportedly restructuring the organization to operate as a for-profit entity, effectively removing its non-profit board. This shift, while attracting significant investment, has raised concerns among some staff and critics. Elon Musk, a co-founder who left the company in 2018, has expressed discontent, arguing that OpenAI has strayed from its original mission of developing AI for the greater good of humanity.

Growth Amidst Internal Challenges

OpenAI is recognized for making AI tools more mainstream, fueling a surge in investment and interest within the sector. The company claims to have 250 million weekly active users and over one million paying business customers, projecting revenues of $3.6 billion. However, anticipated losses exceeding $5 billion could overshadow these earnings, creating tension within the organization as it strives to balance rapid product development with safety measures.

Reports indicate that the pressure to deliver new versions of its popular chatbot has strained relations between research teams and those focused on monetization. This turbulent environment has led to a notable exodus of key executives over the past year, including former chief scientist Ilya Sutskever and long-time chief technology officer Mira Murati, who recently announced her departure after “much reflection.”

Investor Terms and Future Outlook

Under the terms of the latest deal, investors have the option to renegotiate their agreements or withdraw their funds if the transition to a for-profit model does not materialize within two years. Karl Freund, principal analyst at Cambrian AI Research, remarked on the unusual valuation, stating, “These are not normal times… Unless AI is somehow a bust, which I cannot imagine, OpenAI will be a powerful force to be reckoned with.”

As OpenAI moves forward, the focus will be on leveraging this new capital to maintain its competitive edge and continue its mission, albeit in a transformed operational structure.

(INCLUDES INPUTS FROM ONLINE SOURCES)

ALSO READ: Typhoon Krathon Claims Three Lives As Taiwan Braces For Impact

Filed under

artificial intelligence chatgpt OpenAI

Also Read

IDF Chief Vows To Bring Back Hostages As Forces Stand Ready Across Borders

IDF Chief Vows To Bring Back Hostages As Forces Stand Ready Across Borders

Buried WWII U.S. Bomb Explodes At Japanese Airport

Buried WWII U.S. Bomb Explodes At Japanese Airport

Typhoon Krathon Claims Three Lives As Taiwan Braces For Impact

Typhoon Krathon Claims Three Lives As Taiwan Braces For Impact

Aston Villa Triumphs As Duran Dazzles In Champions League Showdown

Aston Villa Triumphs As Duran Dazzles In Champions League Showdown

North Korean Defector Steals Bus In Desperate Bid To Return Home

North Korean Defector Steals Bus In Desperate Bid To Return Home

Entertainment

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox