Gaza Peace Plan By Donald Trump Revealed, Benjamin Netanyahu Sidelined, Arab Muslim Leaders Rewarded | Full 21 Points Explained

Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan: All 21 points of President Donald Trump’s Gaza peace plan were disclosed Saturday, revealing a framework aimed at ending the war, deradicalizing the enclave, and laying the groundwork for potential Palestinian statehood. The plan also insists that Hamas cannot participate in any governing structure, according to the Times of Israel, which reviewed a copy of the full document.

Gaza Peace Plan: Hostage Release and Deradicalization at the Core

A central feature of the plan is an immediate demand for the release of all Israeli hostages held by Hamas within 48 hours of any deal being signed. The initiative also includes a commitment to end all hostilities in the region while promoting deradicalization efforts in Gaza.

Trump presented the plan to allies at the United Nations on Tuesday, although it has not yet been formally presented to Hamas. The proposal outlines strong requirements for the terrorist organization while offering key incentives for Gazans willing to pursue peace.

Also Read: WATCH: Donald Trump Finally Comments On Israel’s West Bank Annexation Plan, Remarks May Infuriate Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Withdrawal From Gaza and Palestinian Prisoner Release

Under the plan, the Israeli Defense Forces would gradually withdraw from Gaza. Israel would also release select Palestinian prisoners, while Hamas members agreeing to peaceful coexistence would be granted amnesty. Those choosing to leave Gaza would receive safe passage to other countries, with the option to return at a later time.

This represents a notable shift from Trump’s February proposal, which suggested temporarily relocating Palestinians from Gaza to transform the enclave into a so-called “Riviera of the Middle East.”

Gaza Under International Oversight and Economic Revitalization

Gaza would be administered temporarily by an international body comprising the United States, Arab states, and European nations. This group would oversee the creation of a new economic strategy for the region, including reduced tariffs for an economic zone in Gaza.

“Gaza will get the opportunity to rebuild, with international support guiding both security and economic revival,” said US special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, at the Concordia Summit on the sidelines of UNGA.

“We’re hopeful – and I might say even confident – that in the coming days we’ll be able to announce some sort of breakthrough.”

Security Guarantees For Gaza and Arab Stabilization Forces

Regional partners would provide security guarantees to ensure Hamas and its affiliates comply with the agreement. Additionally, the US and Arab allies would establish a stabilization force to bolster security in Gaza.

Israel would also agree not to annex or occupy Gaza and commit to avoiding attacks on Qatar, following a recent strike that strained relations with US allies in the region.

Donald Trump To Discuss Gaza Peace Plan With Benjamin Netanyahu

Trump is expected to discuss the plan with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday. Netanyahu, however, reiterated on Friday that Israel would continue its military campaign until Hamas is fully eliminated. Israel confirmed last week that it began a ground invasion of Gaza City.

A State Department official emphasized the US focus on ending the conflict, stating, “The United States remains focused on ending the conflict in Gaza in a way that frees all hostages, ends Hamas’ terrorist rule, and facilitates the delivery of critically needed humanitarian assistance to civilians.”

European allies, including France, have expressed support for the initiative. French President Emmanuel Macron said he is optimistic “we can have a result” if the US, Arab, and European nations collaborate.

West Bank Annexation

Trump also clarified his position on the West Bank, rejecting proposals from Israeli officials, including Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, to annex large areas.

“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. Nope, I will not allow it. It’s not going to happen,” Trump told reporters Friday. “It’s been enough. It’s time to stop now.”

Also Read: Donald Trump Listens To Muslim Arab Leaders Over Benjamin Netanyahu, New Gaza Peace Plan Puts Israel In Tough Spot