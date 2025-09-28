Donald Trump Listens To Muslim Arab Leaders Over Benjamin Netanyahu, New Gaza Peace Plan Puts Israel In Tough Spot

Israel may have to make “painful and significant” concessions as part of the United States’ latest plan to end the war in Gaza, Israeli media reported Saturday. According to Channel 12, several aspects of the plan directly contradict Israel’s recent policy positions, particularly regarding the role of the Palestinian Authority in postwar governance.

Benjamin Netanyahu Opposes Palestinian Authority Role

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has consistently rejected any Palestinian Authority (PA) involvement, insisting Israel should retain control over Gaza after the conflict.

“Israel must maintain security and oversight in the Strip,” he has said in earlier statements.

However, the Trump administration’s plan envisions a gradual expansion of the PA’s authority, following a transitional period overseen by an international body.

The PA, established in 1994 under the Oslo Accords and currently led by Mahmoud Abbas, is a Western-recognized governing body with limited authority in parts of the West Bank.

Initially, the PA administered both the West Bank and Gaza, but lost control of Gaza to Hamas after the 2006 Palestinian elections.

Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan

All 21 facets of President Trump’s Gaza peace plan were revealed Saturday by the Times of Israel. The plan lays out a pathway toward potential Palestinian statehood but explicitly excludes Hamas from any governing role.

The plan proposes a transitional government responsible for day-to-day administration under international supervision until the PA completes a reform program. Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair has been suggested as a potential interim administrator.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) would gradually withdraw from Gaza during this period. Notably, the plan allows anyone who leaves Gaza to return, marking a shift from Trump’s February proposal, which had suggested temporary relocation of Palestinians.

Donald Trump Shares Gaza Plan With Allies

President Trump presented the plan to allies at the United Nations on Tuesday, though it has not yet been fully shared with Hamas. Channel 12 reported that the US is applying “heavy pressure” on Qatar to secure Hamas’ agreement in the coming days.

Washington reportedly believes Arab countries—crucial to pressuring Hamas to release Israeli hostages – will not support the plan unless the PA is included in governance.

Prime Minister Netanyahu is scheduled to meet President Trump on Monday at the White House to discuss the plan and Israel’s position.

