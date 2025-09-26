LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp kapil dev donald trump arrested barron trump Anantpur School leh-violence amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > World > Why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Wore QR Code Pin On Suit During UN Address

Why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Wore QR Code Pin On Suit During UN Address

Netanyahu explained during his address that the QR code linked to videos and images from the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023.

File image of Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: X/@netanyahu)
File image of Benjamin Netanyahu. (Photo: X/@netanyahu)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 26, 2025 23:29:41 IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew global attention at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, not just for his words but for his unusual choice of accessory. He had a small QR code pin on his suit lapel.

Netanyahu explained during his address that the QR code linked to videos and images from the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. “You see this large pin here. It’s a QR code. What I ask you to do is hold up your phone, zoom in, and you too will see why we fight and why we must win. It’s all in here,” he said.

Scanning the code takes viewers to a website carrying graphic footage of the attacks and their aftermath. The page begins with a warning, “Extreme viewer discretion is advised.”

Netanyahu also used visual props during his speech. He unveiled a map titled “THE CURSE,” where he marked countries where Israel has targeted its enemies during the nearly two-year-long regional conflict. Holding up a large card with multiple-choice questions, he asked, “Who has murdered Americans and Europeans in cold blood?” The options listed included Al Qaeda, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. He later ticked “All of the above.”

Even before his speech, Netanyahu’s office had arranged for trucks with large loudspeakers along the Gaza border to broadcast his remarks. He said his message was also directed to the hostages still held in Gaza. “We have not forgotten you,” he said.

Reiterating Israel’s military position, Netanyahu declared, “We must finish the job” against Hamas in Gaza, despite growing international calls for restraint. He urged Hamas to release the remaining 48 hostages, warning: “Lay down your arms, let my people go, free all 48 hostages. If you do, you will live. If you don’t… Israel will hunt you down.”

His address came after a dramatic mass walkout at the UNGA, with delegates from several countries leaving the hall in protest before he spoke.

ALSO READ: Israel launches campaign in New York to highlight Hamas atrocities ahead of Netanyahu’s UNGA address

Tags: benjamin netanyahuisrael

RELATED News

Bangladesh rights group warns of rising fear among devotees ahead of Durga Puja
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Calls Donald Trump ‘Man Of Peace’, Nominates Him For Nobel Prize
Down and out after Op Sindoor, Pak PM Sharif claims India sought political gains post Pahalgam attack
"Visa-free entry is not meant for employment purposes": MEA issues advisory on fake job offers in Iran
WATCH: American Tourist Gets Shocked By Robotic Legs In China That Make You Walk, Run And Climb With ZERO Effort, You Can Buy Them For Just…

LATEST NEWS

Why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Wore QR Code Pin On Suit During UN Address
WWE superstar Drew McIntyre joins Henry Cavill in 'Highlander'
From 3 Crore Rudraksha To Physics Phenomena, Glimpse Of How Pandals In Kolkata Is Decked Up In Durga Puja 2025
Ed Sheeran, MGK, lead iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2025 tour lineups
Navratri 2025 Day 6: Maa Katyayani Puja, Color, Significance, and Which Zodiac Signs Benefits the Most
Jinkushal Industries IPO: Massive Retail And Institutional Demand! Should You Invest In?
GST rationalisation to boost consumption growth: Finance Ministry
BMW Ventures IPO Oversubscribed On Day 3: Is A Listing Day Surge Coming?
Asia Cup 2025 Final: India vs Pakistan Match – Date, Time, Venue, Squads & Live Streaming
All India Pickleball Association to host historic 9th National Pickleball Championship in Jammu
Why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Wore QR Code Pin On Suit During UN Address

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Wore QR Code Pin On Suit During UN Address

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Wore QR Code Pin On Suit During UN Address
Why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Wore QR Code Pin On Suit During UN Address
Why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Wore QR Code Pin On Suit During UN Address
Why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Wore QR Code Pin On Suit During UN Address

QUICK LINKS