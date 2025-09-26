Why Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu Wore QR Code Pin On Suit During UN Address

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drew global attention at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Friday, not just for his words but for his unusual choice of accessory. He had a small QR code pin on his suit lapel.

Netanyahu explained during his address that the QR code linked to videos and images from the Hamas-led attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023. “You see this large pin here. It’s a QR code. What I ask you to do is hold up your phone, zoom in, and you too will see why we fight and why we must win. It’s all in here,” he said.

Scanning the code takes viewers to a website carrying graphic footage of the attacks and their aftermath. The page begins with a warning, “Extreme viewer discretion is advised.”

Netanyahu also used visual props during his speech. He unveiled a map titled “THE CURSE,” where he marked countries where Israel has targeted its enemies during the nearly two-year-long regional conflict. Holding up a large card with multiple-choice questions, he asked, “Who has murdered Americans and Europeans in cold blood?” The options listed included Al Qaeda, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran. He later ticked “All of the above.”

Even before his speech, Netanyahu’s office had arranged for trucks with large loudspeakers along the Gaza border to broadcast his remarks. He said his message was also directed to the hostages still held in Gaza. “We have not forgotten you,” he said.

Reiterating Israel’s military position, Netanyahu declared, “We must finish the job” against Hamas in Gaza, despite growing international calls for restraint. He urged Hamas to release the remaining 48 hostages, warning: “Lay down your arms, let my people go, free all 48 hostages. If you do, you will live. If you don’t… Israel will hunt you down.”

His address came after a dramatic mass walkout at the UNGA, with delegates from several countries leaving the hall in protest before he spoke.

ALSO READ: Israel launches campaign in New York to highlight Hamas atrocities ahead of Netanyahu’s UNGA address