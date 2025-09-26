LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > World > Israel launches campaign in New York to highlight Hamas atrocities ahead of Netanyahu's UNGA address

Israel launches campaign in New York to highlight Hamas atrocities ahead of Netanyahu's UNGA address

Israel launches campaign in New York to highlight Hamas atrocities ahead of Netanyahu's UNGA address

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 11:46:08 IST

New York [US], September 26 (ANI): The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has rolled out a public diplomacy campaign in New York, featuring dozens of massive billboards and mobile trucks emblazoned with the message “Remember October 7”, strategically placed around the United Nations headquarters and the bustling Times Square, to underscore the horrors of the Hamas-led attacks and the ongoing plight of 48 hostages held captive in Gaza.

The initiative, spearheaded by the PMO and PM’s spokesperson unit ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA80), aims to jolt world leaders and the global public into confronting the brutality of Hamas.

“Ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to the UN General Assembly, the Prime Minister’s Office and the PM’s Spokesperson’s unit have initiated a public diplomacy campaign in New York on dozens of huge billboards and trucks around the UN building and in Times Square,” Israeli PMO said in a post on X.

“The goal of the campaign is to remind world leaders and the public about the atrocities perpetrated by Hamas and the unbelievable brutality of the terrorist organisation that continues to hold 48 hostages in captivity in Gaza,” it added.

https://x.com/israelipm/status/1971250363778072948?s=46&t=TbrKHKgG29uXA1CMFN38Pw

Each billboard and truck prominently displays the English slogan “Remember October 7”, accompanied by a QR code that, when scanned, directs users to a dedicated website hosting documentation of the October 7 attack in 2023, where Hamas militants killed around 1,200 Israelis and more than 200 individuals.

“The public diplomacy front has been significantly strengthened during the current visit of the Prime Minister and his delegation,” the PMO added.

Israeli PM Netanyahu will be addressing the UNGA high-level debate on Friday, a day after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas delivered a fiery speech, condemning Israel’s actions as crimes against humanity and rejecting Hamas’s role in post-war Gaza governance.

Abbas, addressing the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly via video link after the Trump administration denied visas to him and his delegation, stated that Israel’s actions in Gaza are war crimes and crimes against humanity.

“What Israel is carrying out is not merely an aggression. It is a war crime and a crime against humanity that is both documented and monitored, and it will be recorded in history books and the pages of international conscience as one of the most horrific chapters of humanitarian tragedy in the 20th and 21st centuries,” Abbas said.

He also made it clear that he does not endorse the actions of Hamas during the October 7 assault on Israel.

Rejecting any role for Hamas in the future government, Abbas insisted, “Hamas will not have a role to play in governance,” stressing that armed groups must disarm.

“Hamas and other factions will have to hand over their weapons to the Palestinian National Authority as part of a process to build the institutions of one state, one law and one legal security force. We reiterate that we do not want an armed state. Ladies and gentlemen, our wounds are deep and our calamity is great,” he added. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: atrocity-documentationbenjamin netanyahuGaza Hostagesglobal-awarenesshamas-attacksisraeli-pmooctober 7public-diplomacyterrorist-organizationtimes squareun-headquarters

RELATED News

Donald Trump Looks Slimmer Than Ever, Internet Notices Sudden Weight Loss, Asks If President Is Seriously Ill?
WATCH: Donald Trump Finally Comments On Israel’s West Bank Annexation Plan, Remarks May Infuriate Benjamin Netanyahu
Donald Trump Keeps Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Asim Munir Waiting At Oval Office, Sounds Casual: ‘They May Be Somewhere’
Jaishankar joins G4 counterparts at UNGA, reaffirms push for UN Security Council reforms
WATCH: Donald Trump Praises Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Calls General Asim Munir ‘A Great Guy,’ Then Announces 100% Pharma Tariffs The Same Day

LATEST NEWS

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer teases 'F1', 'Top Gun', 'Pirates of the Caribbean' follow-ups, details inside
JSW Foundation Chairperson Sangita Jindal Honoured By French Ambassador Thierry Mathou With Prestigious Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres
Ventive Hospitality to acquire 76% stake in Soham Leisure Ventures, owner of Hilton Goa Resort, marking its entry into Goa's leisure market
Delhi School Autumn Break 2025: Check Full List of School Holidays in October
Gary Stead returns to New Zealand Cricket mix
From 1963 To 2025: MiG-21’s Legendary Journey Comes To A Grand Farewell
Homebound Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor And Vishal Jethwa Expose Shocking Home Truths Unflinchingly
Swami Chaitanyanand’s Anticipatory Bail Hearing: Court Reserves Order Amid Allegations Of Misappropriation
Golden Opportunity ALERT: Gold Prices Slip Before Diwali; Grab Yours Now Before the Festive Surge- Check Rates In You City
Are Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, And Hyderabad’s Lifestyles Fueling Hypertension And Anxiety?
Israel launches campaign in New York to highlight Hamas atrocities ahead of Netanyahu's UNGA address

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Israel launches campaign in New York to highlight Hamas atrocities ahead of Netanyahu's UNGA address

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Israel launches campaign in New York to highlight Hamas atrocities ahead of Netanyahu's UNGA address
Israel launches campaign in New York to highlight Hamas atrocities ahead of Netanyahu's UNGA address
Israel launches campaign in New York to highlight Hamas atrocities ahead of Netanyahu's UNGA address
Israel launches campaign in New York to highlight Hamas atrocities ahead of Netanyahu's UNGA address

QUICK LINKS