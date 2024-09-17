Lawmakers in Georgia have passed a law focused on "family values and the protection of minors," which places significant restrictions on LGBTQ+ rights. The legislation provides the government with the authority to ban Pride events, prevent public displays of the LGBTQ+ rainbow flag, and censor films and books.

Lawmakers in Georgia have passed a law focused on “family values and the protection of minors,” which places significant restrictions on LGBTQ+ rights. The legislation provides the government with the authority to ban Pride events, prevent public displays of the LGBTQ+ rainbow flag, and censor films and books.

The leaders of the ruling Georgian Dream Party argue that this measure is necessary to uphold traditional moral standards in the country, where the conservative Orthodox Church holds considerable sway.

Activists contend that this law is designed to bolster conservative backing for the government ahead of the parliamentary elections scheduled for October 26. Western governments, however, are concerned that Georgia, aspiring to join the European Union, is moving closer to Russia.

LGBTQ+ community in Georgia worried

Tamara Jakeli, director of Tbilisi Pride, expressed concern that her organization might have to cease operations due to the new law. She highlighted that it restates an existing prohibition on same-sex marriage and bans gender reassignment surgery. Jakeli emphasized that the law could severely impact the LGBTQ+ community in Georgia and might force her group to shut down.

President Salome Zourabichvili, who opposes the Georgian Dream party but has largely symbolic powers, signaled her intention to block the bill. Nevertheless, the governing party and its allies hold enough seats in parliament to override any veto.

LGBTQ+ rights remain a contentious issue in Georgia, where public opinion is largely against same-sex relationships, and the constitution explicitly bans same-sex marriage. Anti-LGBTQ+ protesters have attacked participants in Tbilisi’s Pride marches in recent years.

Read More: Man Accused Of Drugging Wife And Inviting Dozens Of Men To Rape Her Over A Decade

Georgia government adopting conservative positions

The issue has gained prominence ahead of the upcoming elections, where Georgian Dream is seeking a fourth term and has emphasized its stance against LGBTQ+ rights. The ruling party, whose lead candidate is billionaire and former prime minister Bidzina Ivanishvili, has strengthened its relationship with Russia as relations with the West have become strained.

Earlier this year, the government passed a “foreign agents” law, which was met with criticism from Europe and the U.S., as they likened it to authoritarian measures in Russia. The legislation led to some of the largest protests since Georgia’s independence in 1991.

Despite a 2014 law that banned anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination, Georgian Dream has since adopted more conservative positions. The party remains popular, although it has lost some support since winning a narrow majority in 2020.

In a campaign ad, Jakeli’s image was featured alongside a slogan rejecting “moral degradation.” She believes that only a change in power in October could halt the bill but acknowledges that the opposition is not outspoken in favor of LGBTQ+ rights. She stressed the importance of voter turnout, encouraging people to vote for change to make progress on LGBTQ+ issues.

Also Read: Zimbabwe Plans To Cull Hundreds Of Elephants To Feed People Left Hungry By Drought