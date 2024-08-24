Saturday, August 24, 2024

Germany: Three Killed in Solingen Festival Stabbing, Attacker Still At Large

Germany: Three Killed in Solingen Festival Stabbing, Attacker Still At Large

A stabbing attack during Solingen’s 650th-anniversary festival in Germany left three dead and three seriously injured on Friday night. The unidentified assailant is still at large, and the motive remains unclear. North Rhine-Westphalia’s interior minister, Herbert Reul, called it a “targeted attack on human life.”

Read More – Did Zelensky Try To Instigate A Rift Between India & Russia? Here’s What He Said 

Solingen’s Mayor, Tim-Oliver Kurzbach, expressed deep sorrow, saying, “It tears my heart apart that there was an attack on our city.” The incident follows other recent knife attacks in Germany, prompting calls for stricter regulations on public knife carrying.

 

addBlock

Recent Post

Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement from International and Domestic Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan Announces Retirement from International and Domestic Cricket

US Authorizes Sale Of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys To India

US Authorizes Sale Of Anti-Submarine Warfare Sonobuoys To India

It’s A Boy! Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Welcome Their First Child – Jack Blues Bieber

It’s A Boy! Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Welcome Their First Child – Jack Blues...

Global Media Reactions To PM Narendra Modi’s Historic Visit To Ukraine and Meeting With President Zelensky

Global Media Reactions To PM Narendra Modi’s Historic Visit To Ukraine and Meeting With President...

Did Zelensky Try To Instigate A Rift Between India & Russia? Here’s What He Said

Did Zelensky Try To Instigate A Rift Between India & Russia? Here’s What He Said

Kolkata Incident: Bengali Actor Payel Mukherjee Allegedly Attacked By Biker, Shares Video Online

Kolkata Incident: Bengali Actor Payel Mukherjee Allegedly Attacked By Biker, Shares Video Online

Beyonce’s No-Show at Kamala Harris Event Sparks Republican Accusations of Democratic Deception

Beyonce’s No-Show at Kamala Harris Event Sparks Republican Accusations of Democratic Deception

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox