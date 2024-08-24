Germany: Three Killed in Solingen Festival Stabbing, Attacker Still At Large

A stabbing attack during Solingen’s 650th-anniversary festival in Germany left three dead and three seriously injured on Friday night. The unidentified assailant is still at large, and the motive remains unclear. North Rhine-Westphalia’s interior minister, Herbert Reul, called it a “targeted attack on human life.”

Solingen’s Mayor, Tim-Oliver Kurzbach, expressed deep sorrow, saying, “It tears my heart apart that there was an attack on our city.” The incident follows other recent knife attacks in Germany, prompting calls for stricter regulations on public knife carrying.