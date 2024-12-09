Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Global Reactions To Assad’s Fall, Hope For Peace Amid Syria’s Uncertainty

The fall of Assad’s rule in Syria is met with hope for peace, but global leaders express concerns over the ongoing humanitarian crisis and instability.

Global Reactions To Assad’s Fall, Hope For Peace Amid Syria’s Uncertainty

The fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria has brought global attention back to the war-torn country. With Islamist-led insurgents seizing control of Damascus, the 50-year-long rule of the Assad family came to a sudden and dramatic end. The fall has sparked a mix of hope and concern, with world leaders reacting to the shift in power and the uncertain future for Syria’s citizens.

Global Reactions: Hope for Peace, but with Concerns

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, expressed Japan’s hope for improvement in Syria’s humanitarian situation following the regime change. Speaking on Monday, Hayashi stressed that Japan was “deeply concerned” about the ongoing humanitarian crisis and urged all parties involved to stop the violence and follow international law. His remarks reflect Japan’s long-standing call for peace and stability in the Middle East, and the country’s focus on alleviating the suffering of Syrians.

China’s reaction echoed similar sentiments, with its foreign ministry urging “all relevant parties” in Syria to seek a “political resolution” to the conflict. Beijing’s spokeswoman, Mao Ning, emphasized that the political resolution must prioritize the interests of the Syrian people, and she called for a swift resolution to the crisis.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden pointed to a specific human tragedy linked to Assad’s regime: the disappearance of American journalist Austin Tice, who was last seen in 2012 near Damascus. Biden called for accountability, insisting that Assad should face consequences for Tice’s disappearance. The U.S. remains committed to bringing Tice back home, though his whereabouts are still unknown.

European Leaders Respond to Assad’s Departure

In the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed Assad’s downfall as a long-overdue end to a brutal regime. He expressed optimism for a new political future for Syria and stressed the need for peace and the protection of civilians. “The Syrian people have suffered under Assad’s barbaric regime for too long, and we welcome his departure,” Starmer said. He also called on all parties to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches those in need in the immediate aftermath of Assad’s departure.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also praised the end of Assad’s rule but cautioned that the situation in Syria remained fragile. While acknowledging that this was a positive development “for now,” Scholz stressed that the key to Syria’s future lay in restoring law and order quickly. He emphasized the importance of protecting all religious and ethnic groups in Syria, calling for an inclusive future where all Syrians could live with dignity and self-determination.

The collapse of Assad’s regime brings hope for the millions of Syrians who have suffered under his rule, but it also opens up many questions. The rapid advancement of jihadi militants and the liberation of political prisoners from prisons and security facilities could be a turning point for Syria’s population. However, the risk of further violence and instability looms large as the country navigates a new political landscape.

The international community remains deeply involved in ensuring that the humanitarian situation in Syria improves, but the road ahead is fraught with challenges. As world leaders continue to push for peace, the situation remains delicate, and it is unclear what the future holds for a country that has already endured so much.

ALSO READ: A New Era For Syria, Abu Jolani’s Victory Speech Marks The End Of Assad’s Rule

Filed under

Bashar Al-Assad German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Minister Keir Starmer

Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Entertainment

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox