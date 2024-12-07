Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Why Was Joe Biden Not Present At The Notre Dame Re-Opening In Paris? Here's The REAL Reason

President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by billionaire Elon Musk, was among the high-profile attendees. Trump sat alongside Jill and Ashley Biden during the event and earlier met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Why Was Joe Biden Not Present At The Notre Dame Re-Opening In Paris? Here’s The REAL Reason

President Joe Biden was notably absent from the reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on Saturday. Instead, First Lady Jill Biden and the president’s daughter, Ashley Biden, attended the ceremony, representing the administration. Jill Biden is also set to meet Prince William during her visit, marking their first meeting since King Charles III’s coronation in London last year.

President-elect Donald Trump, accompanied by billionaire Elon Musk, was among the high-profile attendees. Trump sat alongside Jill and Ashley Biden during the event and earlier met with French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Speaking to reporters before a private meeting with Macron, Trump praised their past collaborations, stating, “We’ve accomplished a lot together. The people of France are spectacular, and we respect and love them. They are talented and extremely energetic.”

While Biden’s absence raised questions, the White House clarified that Jill Biden is leading the U.S. delegation. Her international trip also includes stops in Abu Dhabi and Doha, focusing on initiatives like the Biden Cancer Moonshot, women’s health research, and education partnerships.

Notable Attendees At Notre Dame Re-Opening

The reopening drew an array of international figures, including:

Prince William of the United Kingdom
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni
European Central Bank Chief Christine Lagarde
Bernard Arnault (CEO of LVMH and a key donor to Notre Dame’s restoration)
Actor Salma Hayek and her husband, French businessman François-Henri Pinault
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo
Former French Presidents François Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy
Former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
Outgoing French Prime Minister Michel Barnier

The event highlighted the global significance of the iconic cathedral’s restoration and its role as a cultural and historical landmark.

