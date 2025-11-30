LIVE TV
Home > World > Good News For Indian Travellers, Can Visit These International Destinations Under Rs 1 Lakh, List Includes…

Good News For Indian Travellers, Can Visit These International Destinations Under Rs 1 Lakh, List Includes…

These destinations show that international travel can still be affordable with the right planning.

Representational image. (Pixabay)
Representational image. (Pixabay)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 30, 2025 18:04:07 IST

Good News For Indian Travellers, Can Visit These International Destinations Under Rs 1 Lakh, List Includes…

Indian travellers are looking for smarter, budget-friendly holiday options in 2025, as rising travel costs continue to affect vacation plans. According to Skyscanner’s Wanderlost 2025 report, cheaper international destinations are a major priority this year. The report says that 31 percent of Indian tourists prefer places known for being affordable, while 23 percent are influenced mainly by finding the lowest-cost destinations. In 2024, high travel expenses were a big concern, with 32 percent of people saying it was the main reason they travelled less.

To help travellers plan better, Skyscanner has highlighted these international destinations that offer great value for money in 2025, based on airfare trends.

Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia is one of the top picks. One-way flights from India start at an average of Rs 17,425. Travellers can enjoy the world-famous Petronas Twin Towers, explore the Batu Caves, and admire the colonial buildings around Independence Square.

Another affordable destination is Abu Dhabi in the UAE, with average one-way fares beginning around Rs 22,500. Visitors can see the stunning Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, explore the Louvre Abu Dhabi, and visit the luxurious Emirates Palace. 

Phnom Penh in Cambodia is among the cheapest options, with fares starting at around Rs 12,000. The Royal Palace, National Museum, and historical sites like the Killing Fields provide a deep cultural experience. 

Muscat in Oman, with airfare from Rs 22,500, offers peaceful beaches, traditional markets, and architectural gems like the Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque. 

Davao City in the Philippines rounds out the list, with flights from around Rs 23,500. Visitors can learn about wildlife at the Philippine Eagle Centre, trek Mount Apo, and explore family-friendly attractions like Malagos Garden Resort and the Davao Crocodile Park.

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 6:04 PM IST
Good News For Indian Travellers, Can Visit These International Destinations Under Rs 1 Lakh, List Includes…

QUICK LINKS