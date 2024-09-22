Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

Government Launches 50 Quad Scholarships For Indian Students Valued At $500,000

In a significant development, the Indian government has announced the availability of 50 Quad scholarships, totaling $500,000, for students from the Indo-Pacific region. These scholarships will enable recipients to pursue a four-year undergraduate engineering program at a government-funded technical institution in India.

This initiative follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s participation in the Quad Summit at Archmere Academy in Delaware, the alma mater of U.S. President Joe Biden, where he was joined by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

During the summit, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that the Quad is “not against anybody and is here to stay,” underscoring its importance for global welfare.

He stated, “Quad is essential for humanity. We want a rules-based international order and peaceful resolutions to ongoing conflicts. A free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific is our shared commitment.” President Biden characterized the Quad as a coalition of “democracies who get things done.”

Meanwhile, the Institute of International Education has revealed its second cohort of fellows. Thus, expanding the program to include students from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Also Read: PM Modi Arrives In New York For Summit Of Future

Usually, Quad Fellows are typically chosen from Australia, India, Japan, the United States, and the ten ASEAN countries: Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Must Read: PM Modi Gifts Antique Silver Engraved Train Model To President Joe Biden

According to the official notice on the website, prospective Fellows are expected to demonstrate academic excellence and a commitment to using their skills for the greater good.

Filed under

NewsX PM Modi US Visit Quad Scholarship Quad Summit

