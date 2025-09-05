"Govt committed to welfare of Indians abroad," says MEA after anti-immigrant protests in Australia

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 20:01:08 IST

New Delhi [India] September 5 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that the Government is committed to the welfare of all Indians abroad, as it responded to recent anti-immigrant protests in Australia. The MEA stated that New Delhi remains in touch with the Australian government over the issue.

At the weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “We are all aware that anti-immigrant protests happened in many cities across Australia on 31 August. Our High Commissions and Consulate Generals were in regular touch with the Australian government, as also with our community members in this regard… Before the protests took place, our High Commission shared the concerns of the Indian diaspora with the Australian government.”

The MEA spokesperson confirmed that the Australian government had formally responded to India’s concerns. “We received a formal response from the Australian side, where they acknowledged that the protest in Australia may be of concern for Australia’s diverse communities. At the same time, we would have seen that senior leaders and politicians, both from the Australian government side and also from the opposition side, have issued statements supporting the multicultural identity of Australia. They’ve also recognised the role played by the Indian Australian community in the overall progress and development of Australia, and they appreciate and acknowledge this role very much,” Jaiswal said.

Reiterating India’s stance, he added, “On our side, we continue to firmly believe that diversity is strength. We value a comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia, of which our people-to-people ties are a very important element, and in fact, they bolster our strategic ties. The Government of India remains committed to securing the welfare and well-being of all Indians abroad, and we are in touch with the Australian Government, as also with the diaspora organisation in Australia.”

The MEA spokesperson also noted the importance of India-Australia ties, stating, “We value a comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia, of which our people-to-people ties are a very important element, and in fact, they bolster our strategic ties.”

About 15,000 people gathered in Sydney on Sunday for the “March for Australia” anti-immigration rally. Similar demonstrations were held in Melbourne and Adelaide, where protesters demanded an end to what they described as “mass immigration,” as reported by The New York Times.

On Monday, Australian leaders condemned the protests, which drew tens of thousands of people across the country. Protesters were heard chanting slogans such as “send them back” and “stop the invasion.” The government described the protests as racist, while politicians from both the ruling party and the opposition expressed concern over the involvement of neo-Nazi groups, The New York Times reported. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

