Greenland PM Says, ‘Not For Sale’ Rejecting Donald Trump’s Desire To Acquire; Germany, France Issue Warnings To US President-Elect

Donald Trump has reiterated his desire to acquire Greenland, calling the Arctic island “critical” for US economic and national security.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Múte Egede has dismissed the idea of selling the territory, after Donald Trump expressed his desire to acquire the territory stating, “Greenland is not for sale and will never be for sale.”

Donald Trump has reiterated his desire to acquire Greenland, calling the Arctic island “critical” for US economic and national security.

Speaking at a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Trump said, “We need Greenland for economic security. I can’t rule out using military or economic force to achieve that.”

Trump argued that the island was crucial for monitoring Chinese and Russian activities in the Arctic, saying, “We’re protecting the free world.”

Aki-Matilda Høegh-Dam, a Greenlandic MP in Denmark’s parliament, acknowledged Greenland’s growing geopolitical importance but called for “constructive dialogue” with the US rather than threats.

Greenland, home to just 57,000 people, has significant strategic importance due to its rare earth mineral deposits and a US military base, Pituffik Space Base (formerly Thule Air Base).

Denmark Rejects Trump’s desires, ‘Greenland belongs to Greenlanders’

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen firmly rejected Trump’s remarks, saying, “Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders, and its future can only be decided by them.” Frederiksen stressed the importance of maintaining close ties with the US while rejecting any threats of coercion.

Greenland PM also noted that the island is preparing for greater independence from Denmark, with a referendum on independence being a long-term goal.

Germany and France warn Trump

Germany and France, the European Union’s leading members, have taken a united stand in defending Denmark.

Germany, France have issued strong warnings to US President-elect Donald Trump, who is to scheduled to take over US presidency in few weeks, after he refused to rule out the use of military force to seize control of Greenland, an autonomous territory of Denmark.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said, “The principle of the inviolability of borders applies to every country, no matter whether it’s a very small one or a very powerful one.” Scholz underscored the importance of NATO in defending sovereignty, calling it a “central pillar of the transatlantic relationship.”

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing that Europe would not tolerate aggression against its territories. “There is no question of the European Union allowing other nations to attack its sovereign borders,” Barrot said, adding, “We have entered an era seeing the return of the law of the strongest. It is time for Europe to strengthen its resolve.”

Scholz pointed to Europe’s increased defense spending in light of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, emphasizing that borders must not be changed by force.

Meanwhile, Barrot called for a stronger EU response to global challenges, adding, “We must wake up and build up our strength.”

Strategic Importance of Greenland

Greenland’s rare earth minerals, crucial for high-tech industries, and its location in the rapidly changing Arctic have increased its geopolitical significance. Melting ice has opened new trade routes, further drawing the interest of global powers, including the US.

Denmark has been trying to de-escalate the situation, with Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen advocating for dialogue. “It is in everyone’s interest to lower the temperature in these discussions,” he said.

ALSO READ: France Warns Donald Trump Over Greenland; EU Sovereignty at Risk