LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize 2025 Nobel Peace Prize China news emmanuel macron Tennessee trump amir-khan-muttaqi Nobel Committee donald trump How much is the Nobel Prize
LIVE TV
Home > World > Guatemala receives first flight from US with third-country migrants

Guatemala receives first flight from US with third-country migrants

Guatemala receives first flight from US with third-country migrants

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 11, 2025 08:35:02 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Guatemala receives first flight from US with third-country migrants

GUATEMALA CITY, Oct 10 (Reuters) – Guatemala's IGM migration authority said late on Friday it had received a first flight from the U.S. carrying foreign migrants returned from the United States, as well as Guatemalan citizens. The flight carried three Hondurans and 56 Guatemalans, it said. It said the Hondurans had been taken to a migration center before they are to be transported to neighboring Honduras. Reuters reported in December that Guatemala's government was open to receiving citizens of other Central American nations who are deported from the U.S., as the country looks to build a positive relationship with the Trump administration. (Reporting by Sofia Menchu; Editing by William Mallard)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 8:35 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Trump Announces 100% Tariffs On China In Retaliation For Beijing’s Export Restrictions
TRUMP: VENEZUELA OPPOSITION LEADER MACHADO CALLED ME
Emmanuel Macron Reappoints Sébastien Lecornu As French Prime Minister Just Days After He Quit
Did Donald Trump Call Venezuela’s Maria Corina Machado After Her Nobel Peace Prize Win?
Tennessee Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing, Feared Dead

LATEST NEWS

George Clooney pulls from personal experience to play filmstar in 'Jay Kelly'
Rampur Turf War: After Sitting MP Retaliates, Azam Khan Praises Mayawati, Invokes ‘Old Association’ With Kanshi Ram
Tennessee Explosives Plant Blast Leaves 19 Missing, Feared Dead
‘Natasa Would Have Been Slut-Shamed’: Netizens React As Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma
Levi Strauss slips as tariff-related costs overshadow forecast raise
FED SAYS WILL DELAY RELEASE OF OCT. 17 INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION REPORT BECAUSE IT RELIES ON OTHER GOVERNMENT DATA THAT ARE NOT AVAILABLE
Trump Warns Of China’s ‘Hostile’ Moves, Threatens Massive Tariffs Over Rare Earth Export Controls
Wall Street tanks as Trump renews tariff threats against China over rare earth dispute
It’s Official: Hardik Pandya Confirms Relationship With Mahieka Sharma, Shares Unseen Vacation Photos
Major banks explore issuing stablecoin pegged to G7 currencies
Guatemala receives first flight from US with third-country migrants

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Guatemala receives first flight from US with third-country migrants

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Guatemala receives first flight from US with third-country migrants
Guatemala receives first flight from US with third-country migrants
Guatemala receives first flight from US with third-country migrants
Guatemala receives first flight from US with third-country migrants

QUICK LINKS