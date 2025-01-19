Hamas Hostage Release: Helicopters Transport Freed Hostages and Mothers to Hospital

The implementation of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has enabled the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to expedite aid deliveries to Gaza.

Former hostages Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher, along with their mothers, have been transported via an Israeli Air Force helicopter to a hospital for medical evaluations and reunions with their families. The Israeli military confirmed the safe transfer of the group, marking a pivotal moment following their release.

This development underscores ongoing efforts to address the humanitarian needs of those affected by the recent conflict, including hostages who endured severe conditions during their captivity.

UN Pushes to Deliver Aid to Palestinians Amid Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

The implementation of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has enabled the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to expedite aid deliveries to Gaza. Speaking to Agence France-Presse, Carl Skau, WFP’s deputy executive director, highlighted the urgency of the situation. “We’re trying to reach a million people within the shortest possible time,” he said.

The WFP’s operations focus on delivering essential supplies such as wheat flour and ready-to-eat meals while replenishing local bakeries to provide food for those in dire need. Special attention is being given to providing nutritional supplements for severely malnourished individuals who have endured famine-like conditions under prolonged aid restrictions.

Accelerated Aid Efforts Through Border Crossings in Hamas

Skau detailed plans for a significant escalation in aid deliveries. “The agreement is for 600 trucks a day, with all border crossings set to remain open,” he stated. The first aid trucks have already entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom and Zikim crossings, signaling the beginning of a sustained relief effort.

The WFP currently has 150 trucks ready to deliver supplies daily for at least the next 20 days. “We’re hopeful that the border crossings will be open and efficient,” Skau added, emphasizing the logistical challenges involved.