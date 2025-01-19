Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Monday, January 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Hamas Hostage Release: Helicopters Transport Freed Hostages and Mothers to Hospital

The implementation of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has enabled the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to expedite aid deliveries to Gaza.

Hamas Hostage Release: Helicopters Transport Freed Hostages and Mothers to Hospital

Former hostages Romi Gonen, Emily Damari, and Doron Steinbrecher, along with their mothers, have been transported via an Israeli Air Force helicopter to a hospital for medical evaluations and reunions with their families. The Israeli military confirmed the safe transfer of the group, marking a pivotal moment following their release.

This development underscores ongoing efforts to address the humanitarian needs of those affected by the recent conflict, including hostages who endured severe conditions during their captivity.

UN Pushes to Deliver Aid to Palestinians Amid Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

The implementation of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has enabled the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to expedite aid deliveries to Gaza. Speaking to Agence France-Presse, Carl Skau, WFP’s deputy executive director, highlighted the urgency of the situation. “We’re trying to reach a million people within the shortest possible time,” he said.

The WFP’s operations focus on delivering essential supplies such as wheat flour and ready-to-eat meals while replenishing local bakeries to provide food for those in dire need. Special attention is being given to providing nutritional supplements for severely malnourished individuals who have endured famine-like conditions under prolonged aid restrictions.

Accelerated Aid Efforts Through Border Crossings in Hamas

Skau detailed plans for a significant escalation in aid deliveries. “The agreement is for 600 trucks a day, with all border crossings set to remain open,” he stated. The first aid trucks have already entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom and Zikim crossings, signaling the beginning of a sustained relief effort.

The WFP currently has 150 trucks ready to deliver supplies daily for at least the next 20 days. “We’re hopeful that the border crossings will be open and efficient,” Skau added, emphasizing the logistical challenges involved.

ALSO READ: Gaza Ceasefire On Hold Until Israel Receives Hostage List, Says Netanyahu

Filed under

Hamas Hostage Release

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

What Trump Has Planned For Day One: Deportations, Economic Tariffs, And Pardon Issuances

What Trump Has Planned For Day One: Deportations, Economic Tariffs, And Pardon Issuances

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Death Penalty Given To Pop Singer Amir Tataloo By Iranian Court For Blasphemy

Death Penalty Given To Pop Singer Amir Tataloo By Iranian Court For Blasphemy

Bigg Boss18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra Outshines Vivian Dsena, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Bigg Boss18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra Outshines Vivian Dsena, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Donald Trump Inauguration: Trump Meme Coin Surpasses $68 Billion in Market Value

Donald Trump Inauguration: Trump Meme Coin Surpasses $68 Billion in Market Value

Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Vivian Dsena Takes The First Runner-Up Spot

Bigg Boss18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra Outshines Vivian Dsena, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Bigg Boss18 Winner: Karanveer Mehra Outshines Vivian Dsena, Wins Rs 50 Lakh Prize

Charlie Brooks Set to Shine on Dancing on Ice: A Journey of Talent, Triumph, and Transformation

Charlie Brooks Set to Shine on Dancing on Ice: A Journey of Talent, Triumph, and

Andy Lee Opens Up About Bonnie Blue’s Dual Personality: ‘Quiet Off-Camera, Sex Demon On-Camera’

Andy Lee Opens Up About Bonnie Blue’s Dual Personality: ‘Quiet Off-Camera, Sex Demon On-Camera’

Bigg Boss Hindi Session 18 Grand Finale: Who Will Take Home The ₹50 Lakh Cash Prize? All You Need To Know!

Bigg Boss Hindi Session 18 Grand Finale: Who Will Take Home The ₹50 Lakh Cash

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox