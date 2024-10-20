Hamas Leader Sinwar’s Wife Spotted With Alleged $32K Hermès Birkin Bag While Fleeing Through Tunnels | WATCH

A recently released IDF video shows Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s wife carrying a $32,000 Hermès Birkin bag while fleeing through tunnels, highlighting the stark contrast between their luxury and Gaza’s hardships.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) recently released compelling footage showing Yahya Sinwar, the former leader of Hamas, along with his family, making a desperate escape into a tunnel beneath their home in Khan Younis.

This incident occurred just hours before Hamas initiated its deadly assault on Israel on October 7. The timing of the video raises questions about Sinwar’s priorities, particularly as it suggests that he was preparing for his family’s survival while planning an attack on Israeli citizens.

Sinwar’s Self-Interest Amidst Crisis

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an IDF spokesperson, underscored the implications of the footage. “Even on the eve of the brutal massacre, Sinwar was busy with his survival and the survival of his family,” Hagari stated.

He added, “Hours before the massacre, Sinwar only cared about himself and his family while he sent terrorists for the murderous attack on Israeli children, women, and men.” This stark characterization of Sinwar highlights a critical view of his leadership during a time of crisis.

Luxury Item Sparks Outrage

The footage has garnered significant attention, particularly due to a striking luxury item seen with Sinwar’s wife, Samar Muhammad Abu Zamar. She was captured holding a Hermès Birkin bag valued at $32,000 (approximately ₹27 lakh), a glaring symbol of wealth in stark contrast to the living conditions faced by many in Gaza. The Hermès Birkin, known for its exclusivity and high cost since its introduction in 1984, has become a status symbol for the affluent.

IDF spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee commented on this disparity, emphasizing the stark contrast between the Sinwar family’s luxurious lifestyle and the dire circumstances of the average Gaza resident.

“While the people of Gaza do not have enough money for a tent or basic necessities, we see many examples of Yahya Sinwar and his wife’s special love for money,” Adraee remarked.

This revelation has sparked outrage, as it highlights the disconnect between Hamas leaders, such as Sinwar, and the plight of ordinary Gazans. The Israeli foreign ministry also weighed in, stating,

“Sinwar’s wife caught in this photo sneaking to the tunnels the night before October 7th – get this – clutching a $32,000 Hermès Birkin bag! While Gazans endured hardship under Hamas, Sinwar and his family were shamelessly living in luxury, indulging while sending others to die.”

Yahya Sinwar: A Brief Background

Yahya Sinwar, born on October 29, 1962, became a prominent figure in Hamas after Ismail Haniyeh‘s assassination in July, allegedly carried out by Israel in Tehran. Following Haniyeh’s death, Sinwar ascended as Hamas’s chief. His leadership and decisions, particularly concerning the October 7 attack that resulted in numerous fatalities, have marked him as a key player in the ongoing conflict.

Sinwar was killed by Israeli forces in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, on Wednesday. Hamas later confirmed his death, which signifies a crucial moment in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The release of this footage has reignited discussions regarding the economic disparity in Gaza. While the vast majority of the population grapples with limited access to essential resources, leaders within Hamas are frequently accused of enjoying extravagant lifestyles.

