Tuesday, December 24, 2024
we-woman

Hanukkah 2024: All You Need To Know About The Jewish Festival

As the "Festival of Lights" begins, Hanukkah 2024 shines with historical significance and festive traditions, marking the miraculous eight-day endurance of sacred oil. This year, the holiday coincides with Christmas Day, creating a rare and memorable overlap of celebrations.

Hanukkah 2024: All You Need To Know About The Jewish Festival

The Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, often referred to as the “Festival of Lights,” begins this week, coinciding with Christmas Day for 2024. This beloved celebration marks a historic miracle and is steeped in tradition, symbolism, and festivity.

Historical Significance of Hanukkah

Hanukkah commemorates the re-dedication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem after the Maccabees, a small but determined group of Jewish fighters, triumphed over the Greek-Syrian army. A central part of the Hanukkah story is the miracle of the oil: despite having only enough oil to light the Temple’s menorah for one night, the flames miraculously burned for eight days.

When Does Hanukkah Begin This Year?

For 2024, the first night of Hanukkah falls on Wednesday, December 25, aligning with Christmas Day. This overlap is rare, occurring only five times since 1910, with previous instances in 1910, 1921, 1959, and 2005. The next time Hanukkah begins on Christmas Day will be in 2035.

Interestingly, the first night of Hanukkah has also coincided with Christmas Eve four times in the past century: in 1902, 1940, 1978, and most recently in 2016.

Why Does Hanukkah’s Start Date Vary?

Hanukkah always begins on the 25th day of Kislev, the ninth month of the Hebrew calendar. Since the Hebrew calendar is lunar and the widely used Gregorian calendar is solar, Hanukkah’s start date appears to shift each year. This unique calendrical relationship can lead to rare overlaps with other holidays, such as Thanksgiving in 2013—a phenomenon that won’t occur again until the year 79,811.

How the Holiday Is Celebrated

Duration and Candle Lighting

Hanukkah is celebrated for eight days, with nightly menorah lighting as the central ritual. Each evening, an additional candle is lit, beginning with the shamash—the “helper” candle used to light the others.

On the first night, the shamash and one other candle are lit. By the eighth night, all nine candles on the menorah are glowing brightly. Over the course of the holiday, 44 candles are used in total.

Setting Up the Menorah

Candles are placed in the menorah from right to left, but they are lit starting with the newest candle, which is positioned furthest to the left. This tradition creates a meaningful and visually stunning progression of light over the eight nights.

Traditional Hanukkah Foods

Food plays a significant role in Hanukkah celebrations, particularly dishes fried in oil, which symbolize the miracle of the oil. Popular items include latkes (fried potato pancakes) and sufganiyot (jelly-filled donuts). These treats are enjoyed by families and communities worldwide during the holiday.

