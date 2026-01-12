LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
drones near loc Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria drones near loc Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria drones near loc Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria drones near loc Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
drones near loc Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria drones near loc Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria drones near loc Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria drones near loc Harshit Rana Hindi national language row cuba Virat Kohli 28000 runs Jaish-e-Mohammad ind vs nz odis digital compliance ISIS targets Syria
LIVE TV
Home > World > Havana Slams Trump’s Oil Cutoff Threat as ‘Criminal’ US Aggression

Havana Slams Trump’s Oil Cutoff Threat as ‘Criminal’ US Aggression

Cuba has labelled U.S. President Trump’s threat to stop Venezuelan oil and financial support as “criminal aggression,” stressing Cuba’s right to self-determination and denouncing the mounting pressure during the already strained energy situation and the geopolitical conflict around it.

US President Donald Trump (PHOTO: X)
US President Donald Trump (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Shubhi Kumar
Published: January 12, 2026 03:00:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Havana Slams Trump’s Oil Cutoff Threat as ‘Criminal’ US Aggression

President Miguel Díaz-Canel denounces the threat from U.S. President Donald Trump that all Venezuelan oil and financial flows to Cuba will come to a halt as “criminal aggression,” promising to defend national sovereignty “to the very last drop of blood.” This triggered Trump’s ultimatum on Truth Social, “NO MORE OIL OR MONEY GOING TO CUBA – ZERO!” after the capture of Nicolás Maduro by the U.S. Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez accused Washington of gangster tactics and global destabilization. Havana maintains that it has the sovereign right to source fuel at will, thereby rejecting any past connection with security aid for Venezuela.

You Might Be Interested In

 

Defiant Official Rhetoric

In a post on X, Díaz-Canel stated: “Cuba is free, independent, no one dictates our actions,” presenting the 66-year blockade by the US as the actual threat. Rodríguez referred to the interception of tankers as “piracy,” claiming it violated UNCLOS, and calling Latin America to unite against “immoral extortion” when in fact the $2B US-Venezuela oil deal with Delcy Rodríguez is already stalled. State media is constantly presenting stories of resilience, blaming “Yankee imperialism” for the blackouts, even though there have been no shipments since early January.

You Might Be Interested In

 

Crisis Deepens in Havana

Venezuela was the source of 90% of Cuba’s daily 50,000 barrels; the cutoff was a major factor in the collapse of the $100B economy, with factories closing and rationing at its limits. Mexico gives few options, but Russians/Chinese cannot afford the price increase; people have to cope with power supply interruptions that last for 12 hours. Díaz-Canel outright dismisses Trump’s vague “deal”, regarding it as a regime change trick that resonates with the Helms-Burton era.​

 

Strategic Cuban Calculus

Havana looks for secret-market diversifications while stirring the people’s spirit: “Revolution resists or dies.” The US could face consequences throughout the region if it escalates; no surrender signs are in sight as Trump keeps up the pressure on interim Caracas.​

 

Cuba is not yielding, presenting resistance as a moral triumph over the empire.

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 3:00 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Caribbean geopolitical conflictcriminal aggressionCuba President Trump oil embargoCuban leader rebukes USHavana sovereigntyoil supply threatUS-Cuba tensionsVenezuelan oil crisis

RELATED News

Denmark PM Mette Frederiksen Warns of ‘Decisive Moment’ Amid Trump’s Greenland Threats

Iran Protests Turn Deadly: 538 Killed Amid Crackdown, Internet Blackout, and Rising US Tensions

Lebanon-Israel Strikes Target Hezbollah Infrastructure Days After Evacuation Warning

Iran Protests Stretch Into Third Week as Trump Weighs Military Action: Check Key Scenarios

Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted Along the International Border, LoC in Jammu And Kashmir

LATEST NEWS

Suspected Pakistani Drones Spotted Along the International Border, LoC in Jammu And Kashmir

Amid Donald Trump’s Oil Threat, Cuba Condemns ‘Criminal Behaviour’, Says US Has No Right To Interfere In Trade

WPL 2026: Who Is Nandini Sharma? Delhi Capitals’ Bowler Who Bagged A Hattrick Against Gujarat Giants

India vs New Zealand, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli’s Masterclass, Harshit Rana’s Heroics Hand IND 1-0 Lead Vs NZ

‘Please Educate Yourself’: Netizens Slam Sanjay Bangar After ‘Hindi Is The National Language’ Comment Sparks On-Air Spat With Varun Aaron During IND vs NZ ODI

India vs New Zealand: Fans React After ‘Goat’ Virat Kohli Gets Dismissed For 93

Will Marco Rubio Become Cuba’s President If US Takes Over? Trump’s ‘Sounds Good’ Response Sparks Speculation

Uttar Pradesh Vs Saurashtra, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26: When And Where To Watch Match LIVE

India Plans Phone Security Overhaul, Seeks Source Code From Smartphone Makers; Faces Apple And Samsung Opposition

Pakistan: Islamabad Wedding Blast Kills Bride, Groom And Six Others, 12 Injured, Here’s What Really Happened

Havana Slams Trump’s Oil Cutoff Threat as ‘Criminal’ US Aggression

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Havana Slams Trump’s Oil Cutoff Threat as ‘Criminal’ US Aggression

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Havana Slams Trump’s Oil Cutoff Threat as ‘Criminal’ US Aggression
Havana Slams Trump’s Oil Cutoff Threat as ‘Criminal’ US Aggression
Havana Slams Trump’s Oil Cutoff Threat as ‘Criminal’ US Aggression
Havana Slams Trump’s Oil Cutoff Threat as ‘Criminal’ US Aggression

QUICK LINKS