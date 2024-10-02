Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

High-Ranking Haitian Officials Charged In Major Corruption Scandal

The Haitian government’s anti-corruption agency has charged five prominent individuals, including three members of the interim governing council, in connection with a bribery scandal involving the chairman of a state-owned bank.

High-Ranking Haitian Officials Charged In Major Corruption Scandal

The Haitian government’s anti-corruption agency has charged five prominent individuals, including three members of the interim governing council, in connection with a bribery scandal involving the chairman of a state-owned bank.

Interim Council Members Accused

The council members—diplomat Smith Augustin, politician Louis Gerald Gilles, and former judge Emmanuel Vertilaire—are accused of abuse of office, bribery, and corruption. All three have denied the allegations. The council was appointed in April to serve as the country’s executive branch until new elections can be held amidst ongoing turmoil.

Additional Charges and Investigations

In addition to the council members, local official Lonick Leandre, alleged to be the mastermind behind the scandal, and Raoul Pascal Pierre-Louis, the former chairman of the Banque Nationale de Credit, have also been implicated. The anti-corruption body, known as the ULCC, has requested the extradition of Pierre-Louis from the United States.

Denials and Accusations

Leandre has rejected the charges against him, while Pierre-Louis, who faces accusations of obstructing justice, has not publicly addressed the allegations. In late July, Pierre-Louis alleged that the council members demanded a bribe of nearly $770,000 in exchange for keeping him in his position, expressing fears for his safety.

Details of the Scandal

According to the ULCC report, Pierre-Louis described a meeting where Leandre and a council member collected phones in a hotel room before insisting on the bribe. Lacking the funds, he offered credit cards with a $20,000 limit to the council members. Subsequently, the bank approved the cards along with a $12,500-limit card for Leandre.

Challenges for the Anti-Corruption Body

The ULCC noted it was unable to verify a claimed “intelligence fee” of approximately $190,000 per month declared by Augustin. Despite the interim council being viewed as a step forward after a previous government marred by corruption, the agency has faced challenges; out of 87 investigations submitted to Haiti’s judiciary, only one has resulted in a conviction.

International Support

Last week, the United Nations expressed support for strengthening the ULCC, aiming to enhance its capacity to tackle corruption in Haiti.

ALSO READ: Brazil’s Pará State Stands By Gold Mining Rules Ahead Of COP30

Filed under

anti corruption Haiti Haitian government interim governing council

Also Read

San Diego Doctor Pleads Guilty in Drug Overdose Death of ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry

San Diego Doctor Pleads Guilty in Drug Overdose Death of ‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry

5 Former University of Michigan Students Charged in Federal Case Over Suspicious Activity Near Military Site

5 Former University of Michigan Students Charged in Federal Case Over Suspicious Activity Near Military...

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav Joins BJP Membership Drive In Bhubaneswar

Union Minister Bhupendra Yadav Joins BJP Membership Drive In Bhubaneswar

Michael Schumacher Makes First Public Appearance in 11 Years for a Special Occasion

Michael Schumacher Makes First Public Appearance in 11 Years for a Special Occasion

Navratri 2024: Prime Minister Modi Extends Warm Wishes as Shardiya Navratri Begins

Navratri 2024: Prime Minister Modi Extends Warm Wishes as Shardiya Navratri Begins

Entertainment

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

Inside Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Dreamy Italian Wedding

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox