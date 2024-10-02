High-Ranking Haitian Officials Charged In Major Corruption Scandal

The Haitian government’s anti-corruption agency has charged five prominent individuals, including three members of the interim governing council, in connection with a bribery scandal involving the chairman of a state-owned bank.

The Haitian government’s anti-corruption agency has charged five prominent individuals, including three members of the interim governing council, in connection with a bribery scandal involving the chairman of a state-owned bank.

Interim Council Members Accused

The council members—diplomat Smith Augustin, politician Louis Gerald Gilles, and former judge Emmanuel Vertilaire—are accused of abuse of office, bribery, and corruption. All three have denied the allegations. The council was appointed in April to serve as the country’s executive branch until new elections can be held amidst ongoing turmoil.

Additional Charges and Investigations

In addition to the council members, local official Lonick Leandre, alleged to be the mastermind behind the scandal, and Raoul Pascal Pierre-Louis, the former chairman of the Banque Nationale de Credit, have also been implicated. The anti-corruption body, known as the ULCC, has requested the extradition of Pierre-Louis from the United States.

Denials and Accusations

Leandre has rejected the charges against him, while Pierre-Louis, who faces accusations of obstructing justice, has not publicly addressed the allegations. In late July, Pierre-Louis alleged that the council members demanded a bribe of nearly $770,000 in exchange for keeping him in his position, expressing fears for his safety.

Details of the Scandal

According to the ULCC report, Pierre-Louis described a meeting where Leandre and a council member collected phones in a hotel room before insisting on the bribe. Lacking the funds, he offered credit cards with a $20,000 limit to the council members. Subsequently, the bank approved the cards along with a $12,500-limit card for Leandre.

Challenges for the Anti-Corruption Body

The ULCC noted it was unable to verify a claimed “intelligence fee” of approximately $190,000 per month declared by Augustin. Despite the interim council being viewed as a step forward after a previous government marred by corruption, the agency has faced challenges; out of 87 investigations submitted to Haiti’s judiciary, only one has resulted in a conviction.

International Support

Last week, the United Nations expressed support for strengthening the ULCC, aiming to enhance its capacity to tackle corruption in Haiti.

ALSO READ: Brazil’s Pará State Stands By Gold Mining Rules Ahead Of COP30