Saturday, December 21, 2024
House Passes Spending Bill To Avert Government Shutdown: Here Is What Is In The Deal

With just hours to spare, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a stopgap funding bill, averting a looming government shutdown. The measure now heads to the Senate, where the clock continues to tick.

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a stopgap funding bill mere hours before the midnight deadline, successfully averting a federal government shutdown. The next step requires the Senate to consider and vote on the measure.

The bill was approved with a bipartisan vote of 366 to 34. Notably, 34 Republicans opposed the bill, while one Democrat voted “present.”

Key Provisions of the Funding Bill

The legislation extends government funding through March and incorporates provisions for disaster relief and agricultural support. However, it notably excludes a suspension of the debt limit—a point of contention for President-elect Donald Trump, who has been pressing Republicans to address the issue.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre issued a statement on Friday expressing the administration’s cautious approval of the bill, stating, “President Biden supports moving this legislation forward and ensuring that the vital services the government provides for hardworking Americans.”

Averting  Government Shutdown

Jean-Pierre further underscored the consequences of a government shutdown, warning, “A government shutdown heading into the holidays would mean service members and air traffic controllers go to work without pay, essential government services for hardworking Americans would be paused, and economic disruption would occur.” She acknowledged that while the bill did not include all of the administration’s priorities, it did secure disaster relief funds requested by President Biden, closed off an accelerated pathway to tax cuts for billionaires, and ensured the government’s continued full operational capacity.

Criticism of GOP Leadership on Looming Government Shutdown

The White House did not hold back in its criticism of prominent Republican figures, including President-elect Donald Trump, Vice President-elect JD Vance, and billionaire Elon Musk. The administration accused them of derailing a bipartisan funding agreement earlier in the week. Jean-Pierre remarked that Republican lawmakers were “doing the bidding of their billionaire benefactors” by backing out of a deal with Democrats.

Despite the high stakes, President Biden has remained publicly silent on the ongoing funding negotiations. During a press briefing on Friday, Jean-Pierre defended the president’s approach, telling CNN, “This is a strategy that we have done many times before, not the first time, and this is for Republicans in Congress in the House specifically to fix. They created this mess.”

Elon Musk’s Commentary on “Plan C”

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire and confidante of President-elect Donald Trump, played a significant role in derailing an earlier bipartisan funding proposal. However, Musk appeared to offer support for Speaker Johnson’s “Plan C” on Thursday night.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Musk stated, “The Speaker did a good job here, given the circumstances. It went from a bill that weighed pounds to a bill that weighed ounces. Ball should now be in the Dem court.” Musk’s remarks highlight the shifting dynamics of Republican support for funding measures and the influence wielded by high-profile figures in the party.

