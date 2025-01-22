The investor group leading the bid is headed by Jesse Tinsley, CEO of Employer.com, and consists of institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals who want to prevent the app's closure.

MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, has announced his intention to purchase TikTok as part of a group of investors. This move comes as the social media platform faces a 75-day deadline to find a non-Chinese owner or risk being banned permanently in the U.S.

MrBeast’s Bid to Save TikTok

On January 13, MrBeast posted a humorous message on X, joking about buying TikTok to prevent a ban. However, his lawyer confirmed that the YouTube and TikTok star was serious about his intentions. Donaldson’s bid has attracted attention, particularly after TikTok briefly went dark due to the looming ban, only to return after President Trump delayed the ban by 75 days.

In a follow-up TikTok video, MrBeast confirmed that he and a group of billionaires were ready to make an offer for the platform, emphasizing their commitment to preserving TikTok while addressing national security concerns.

The Investor Group Behind the Bid

The investor group leading the bid is headed by Jesse Tinsley, CEO of Employer.com, and consists of institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals who want to prevent the app’s closure. The proposal promises to keep TikTok’s operations intact while ensuring continuity for its 170 million U.S. users.

The group’s offer is seen as a “win-win” solution, according to Tinsley, but the exact financial details of the offer have not been disclosed. The group’s goal is to address legitimate security concerns while maintaining TikTok’s popularity and functionality.

How Much Is TikTok Getting Sold For?

TikTok’s value is estimated to be between $100 billion and $200 billion, according to experts. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives values the platform at “well north of $100 billion,” with the potential to rise to $200 billion in an ideal scenario, largely due to its proprietary algorithm.

However, experts have noted that it is unlikely that China will allow a sale of TikTok that includes the platform’s algorithm. If the algorithm is excluded, the platform’s value could drop to $40 billion to $50 billion. Chinese authorities have also expressed concerns about any sale of TikTok that might involve the algorithm, which they believe is integral to the platform’s global operation.

TikTok’s lawyers have argued that selling the platform without its algorithm would make the U.S. version of TikTok an isolated entity, disconnected from its global content ecosystem. U.S. officials have raised concerns that the Chinese government could manipulate the algorithm to influence content in ways that would be difficult to detect.

A shutdown of TikTok for just one month could result in a 29% drop in the platform’s global advertising revenue, according to court documents. Analysts believe that a sale of TikTok would require substantial infrastructure changes, making it a complicated and expensive process.

Other Potential Buyers of TikTok

In addition to MrBeast and his group of investors, several other high-profile figures have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok. Real estate mogul Frank McCourt, along with Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary, announced a proposal to buy TikTok from ByteDance in December.

McCourt plans to restructure the platform and move it to an open-source protocol, offering more transparency and control to users over their data.

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has also shown interest in leading a group to purchase TikTok, with plans to create a new structure for the platform under U.S. ownership. The race to acquire TikTok continues as the deadline for a sale approaches, with a range of potential buyers looking to secure control of the popular app.