Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

How Much Is TikTok Getting Sold For? MrBeast Gets Serious About Saving The App Amid Ban Controversy

The investor group leading the bid is headed by Jesse Tinsley, CEO of Employer.com, and consists of institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals who want to prevent the app's closure.

How Much Is TikTok Getting Sold For? MrBeast Gets Serious About Saving The App Amid Ban Controversy

MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, has announced his intention to purchase TikTok as part of a group of investors. This move comes as the social media platform faces a 75-day deadline to find a non-Chinese owner or risk being banned permanently in the U.S.

MrBeast’s Bid to Save TikTok

On January 13, MrBeast posted a humorous message on X, joking about buying TikTok to prevent a ban. However, his lawyer confirmed that the YouTube and TikTok star was serious about his intentions. Donaldson’s bid has attracted attention, particularly after TikTok briefly went dark due to the looming ban, only to return after President Trump delayed the ban by 75 days.

In a follow-up TikTok video, MrBeast confirmed that he and a group of billionaires were ready to make an offer for the platform, emphasizing their commitment to preserving TikTok while addressing national security concerns.

The Investor Group Behind the Bid

The investor group leading the bid is headed by Jesse Tinsley, CEO of Employer.com, and consists of institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals who want to prevent the app’s closure. The proposal promises to keep TikTok’s operations intact while ensuring continuity for its 170 million U.S. users.

The group’s offer is seen as a “win-win” solution, according to Tinsley, but the exact financial details of the offer have not been disclosed. The group’s goal is to address legitimate security concerns while maintaining TikTok’s popularity and functionality.

How Much Is TikTok Getting Sold For?

TikTok’s value is estimated to be between $100 billion and $200 billion, according to experts. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives values the platform at “well north of $100 billion,” with the potential to rise to $200 billion in an ideal scenario, largely due to its proprietary algorithm.

However, experts have noted that it is unlikely that China will allow a sale of TikTok that includes the platform’s algorithm. If the algorithm is excluded, the platform’s value could drop to $40 billion to $50 billion. Chinese authorities have also expressed concerns about any sale of TikTok that might involve the algorithm, which they believe is integral to the platform’s global operation.

TikTok’s lawyers have argued that selling the platform without its algorithm would make the U.S. version of TikTok an isolated entity, disconnected from its global content ecosystem. U.S. officials have raised concerns that the Chinese government could manipulate the algorithm to influence content in ways that would be difficult to detect.

A shutdown of TikTok for just one month could result in a 29% drop in the platform’s global advertising revenue, according to court documents. Analysts believe that a sale of TikTok would require substantial infrastructure changes, making it a complicated and expensive process.

Other Potential Buyers of TikTok

In addition to MrBeast and his group of investors, several other high-profile figures have expressed interest in acquiring TikTok. Real estate mogul Frank McCourt, along with Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary, announced a proposal to buy TikTok from ByteDance in December.

McCourt plans to restructure the platform and move it to an open-source protocol, offering more transparency and control to users over their data.

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has also shown interest in leading a group to purchase TikTok, with plans to create a new structure for the platform under U.S. ownership. The race to acquire TikTok continues as the deadline for a sale approaches, with a range of potential buyers looking to secure control of the popular app.

ALSO READ : Supreme Leader Of Iran Declares Gaza Has Won The War

Filed under

tiktok World news

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

‘Delhi Deserves Better Than Empty Promises’Hardeep Singh Puri On Governance, Challenges, And BJP’s Vision

‘Delhi Deserves Better Than Empty Promises’Hardeep Singh Puri On Governance, Challenges, And BJP’s Vision

Delhi Court To Hear Defamation Plea Against Bansuri Swaraj On Feb 1

Delhi Court To Hear Defamation Plea Against Bansuri Swaraj On Feb 1

Kai Trump Shares Childhood Memories With Barron In Behind The Scenes Vlog

Kai Trump Shares Childhood Memories With Barron In Behind The Scenes Vlog

Farmers Protest: Supreme Court Says Dallewal Took Medical Aid, Keeps Contempt Plea In Abeyance

Farmers Protest: Supreme Court Says Dallewal Took Medical Aid, Keeps Contempt Plea In Abeyance

WATCH: Dutch Travel Influencer Shares Disturbing Harassment Experience By Indian Men On Train

WATCH: Dutch Travel Influencer Shares Disturbing Harassment Experience By Indian Men On Train

Entertainment

How Much Compensation Did Saif Ali Khan Give To The Auto Driver Who Rushed Him To Hospital After Knife Attack?

How Much Compensation Did Saif Ali Khan Give To The Auto Driver Who Rushed Him

Kulhad Pizza Couple Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur Are Moving To UK, Here’s Why

Kulhad Pizza Couple Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur Are Moving To UK, Here’s Why

When Will Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 Release And Who Will Direct It? Hrithik Roshan Drops Big Hint

When Will Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 Release And Who Will Direct It? Hrithik Roshan

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Zeenat Aman Shares Terrifying Near-Death Experience After Choking On Medication

Rachel Sennott And Bowen Yang To Host Oscar Nominations 2025

Rachel Sennott And Bowen Yang To Host Oscar Nominations 2025

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox