How the WHO Plans to Survive After US Exit

The United States' withdrawal from the World Health Organization has left the global health agency scrambling to address a deepening financial crisis. In response, the WHO has announced cost-saving measures, including reduced travel and a hiring freeze, to mitigate the impact of the funding gap.

The United States, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, has officially initiated its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO). Announced on the first day of his second term, this decision has raised significant concerns about the global health agency’s financial and operational future.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Allegations Against WHO

President Trump justified the withdrawal by accusing the WHO of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health emergencies. The decision, effective from January 22, 2026, follows formal notification sent on January 22, 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I can confirm we have now received the US letter on the WHO withdrawal. It is dated January 22, 2025, and would take effect a year from yesterday, on January 22, 2026,” stated Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the United Nations.

WHO To Face Financial Strain

The United States has been the WHO’s largest financial contributor, providing approximately 18% of the agency’s overall funding. The WHO’s most recent two-year budget for 2024-2025 stands at $6.8 billion. The U.S. withdrawal leaves a significant funding gap, with uncertainties over unpaid U.S. contributions adding to the financial strain.

“This announcement has made our financial situation more acute,” remarked WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a memo dated January 23, 2025. In response to the funding shortfall, the agency plans to implement cost-saving measures, including reduced travel expenditures and a hiring freeze.

Operational Implications

Experts warn that the U.S. departure could jeopardize critical WHO programs addressing global health challenges such as tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and other emergencies. Tuberculosis, the leading infectious disease killer worldwide, is among the areas most at risk due to funding disruptions.

While a WHO spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of Dr. Tedros’ memo, they declined to provide further comments. The organization has yet to disclose detailed plans for addressing the potential financial and programmatic shortfalls resulting from the U.S. exit.

Also Read: ‘Will Always Support’: China Backs WHO After Trump’s Withdrawal Announcement