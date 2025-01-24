Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 24, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How the WHO Plans to Survive After US Exit

The United States' withdrawal from the World Health Organization has left the global health agency scrambling to address a deepening financial crisis. In response, the WHO has announced cost-saving measures, including reduced travel and a hiring freeze, to mitigate the impact of the funding gap.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
How the WHO Plans to Survive After US Exit

The United States, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, has officially initiated its withdrawal from the World Health Organization (WHO). Announced on the first day of his second term, this decision has raised significant concerns about the global health agency’s financial and operational future.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Allegations Against WHO

President Trump justified the withdrawal by accusing the WHO of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic and other international health emergencies. The decision, effective from January 22, 2026, follows formal notification sent on January 22, 2025.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I can confirm we have now received the US letter on the WHO withdrawal. It is dated January 22, 2025, and would take effect a year from yesterday, on January 22, 2026,” stated Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the United Nations.

WHO To Face Financial Strain

The United States has been the WHO’s largest financial contributor, providing approximately 18% of the agency’s overall funding. The WHO’s most recent two-year budget for 2024-2025 stands at $6.8 billion. The U.S. withdrawal leaves a significant funding gap, with uncertainties over unpaid U.S. contributions adding to the financial strain.

“This announcement has made our financial situation more acute,” remarked WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a memo dated January 23, 2025. In response to the funding shortfall, the agency plans to implement cost-saving measures, including reduced travel expenditures and a hiring freeze.

Operational Implications

Experts warn that the U.S. departure could jeopardize critical WHO programs addressing global health challenges such as tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS, and other emergencies. Tuberculosis, the leading infectious disease killer worldwide, is among the areas most at risk due to funding disruptions.

While a WHO spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of Dr. Tedros’ memo, they declined to provide further comments. The organization has yet to disclose detailed plans for addressing the potential financial and programmatic shortfalls resulting from the U.S. exit.

Also Read: ‘Will Always Support’: China Backs WHO After Trump’s Withdrawal Announcement

Filed under

WHO

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Republic Day 2025: Here Is The List Of Top Must-Watch Patriotic Movies For January 26

Republic Day 2025: Here Is The List Of Top Must-Watch Patriotic Movies For January 26

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Harassed, Viral ‘Amber-Eyed’ Girl Monalisa Returns To Indore

Maha Kumbh 2025 : Harassed, Viral ‘Amber-Eyed’ Girl Monalisa Returns To Indore

ICC Releases ODI 2025 List: No Indian Players, Pakistan And Sri Lanka Dominates

ICC Releases ODI 2025 List: No Indian Players, Pakistan And Sri Lanka Dominates

Storm Éowyn Batters UK And Ireland: Flights Cancelled, Schools Closed And Millions Urged To Stay Home

Storm Éowyn Batters UK And Ireland: Flights Cancelled, Schools Closed And Millions Urged To Stay...

2018 Elgar Case: Researcher Wilson, Activist Dhawale Walk Out Of Prison On Getting Bail

2018 Elgar Case: Researcher Wilson, Activist Dhawale Walk Out Of Prison On Getting Bail

Entertainment

Republic Day 2025: Here Is The List Of Top Must-Watch Patriotic Movies For January 26

Republic Day 2025: Here Is The List Of Top Must-Watch Patriotic Movies For January 26

Was Angelina Jolie’s Maria Snubbed At Oscars Because Hollywood Is Team Brad? Actress Devastated After Putting In Lot Of Efforts

Was Angelina Jolie’s Maria Snubbed At Oscars Because Hollywood Is Team Brad? Actress Devastated After

Did Fighter Director Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force? ‘Have Faith In Your Own Self!’ Tweet Sparks Controversy

Did Fighter Director Siddharth Anand Take A Dig At Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force? ‘Have Faith

Virender Sehwag’s Wife Aarti Ahlawat Goes Private On Instagram Amid Separation Rumours

Virender Sehwag’s Wife Aarti Ahlawat Goes Private On Instagram Amid Separation Rumours

Who Is Virender Sehwag’s Wife? A Look At Aarti Ahlawat’s Inspiring Life and Achievements

Who Is Virender Sehwag’s Wife? A Look At Aarti Ahlawat’s Inspiring Life and Achievements

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox