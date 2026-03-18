The Iranian government has confirmed that Ali Larijani, who held the position of Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, died after a precision airstrike hit central Tehran.

The state media outlets reported that the event represented a significant loss for the Islamic Republic because they considered Larijani to be a “pillar of the revolution” who died during an Israeli military operation.

The confirmation follows hours of intense speculation after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) initially claimed responsibility for the operation, which reportedly struck a high-security residential complex where Larijani was staying.

Precision Airstrike Mechanics

State-controlled broadcasting services reported that security chief Ali Larijani was assassinated through advanced missile technology, which executed the attack during the first hours of Tuesday.

Tactical reports show that multiple munitions targeted a fortified “safe house” in Tehran during an operation that began after Larijani used the facility for his classified activities. The surgical impact specifically targeted the floor, which contained the security chief and his closest protection personnel.

Iranian military officials stated that the strike speed and precision demonstrated intelligence failure because the operation happened at the time when Larijani finished his defense strategy session.

Strategic Impact and Succession

The official announcement from Tehran stated that state media reports about a veteran statesman who died in mourning show the National Security Council system functions without interruption.

The military officer who served as a key link between military operations and diplomatic efforts suffered a dangerous loss when the regime removed him from his position.

The Supreme National Security Council held an emergency meeting after the event to choose an interim leader while declaring that the martyrdom of such a high-ranking figure would make the country more defensive. The government has declared a period of national mourning as preparations for a state funeral begin in the capital.

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