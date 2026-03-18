LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news indian premier league iran- israel war Avram Glazer iran war spider man first look Ajinkya Rahane Dhurandhar Celina Jaitly west bengal assembly election Gulf war Iran Israel US war CBFC complaint Sarke Chunar Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > World News > How Was Ali Larijani Killed? Iran Confirms IRGC Security Chief Dead After Sudden Targeted Airstrike In Tehran

How Was Ali Larijani Killed? Iran Confirms IRGC Security Chief Dead After Sudden Targeted Airstrike In Tehran

Iran confirms Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, was killed in a precision Israeli airstrike on a Tehran safe house. The attack targeted Larijani during classified activities, marking a major loss for the Islamic Republic and prompting national mourning.

Iran Confirms Security Chief Ali Larijani Killed in Precision Airstrike in Tehran
Iran Confirms Security Chief Ali Larijani Killed in Precision Airstrike in Tehran

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 18, 2026 04:04:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Was Ali Larijani Killed? Iran Confirms IRGC Security Chief Dead After Sudden Targeted Airstrike In Tehran

The Iranian government has confirmed that Ali Larijani, who held the position of Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, died after a precision airstrike hit central Tehran.

The state media outlets reported that the event represented a significant loss for the Islamic Republic because they considered Larijani to be a “pillar of the revolution” who died during an Israeli military operation.

The confirmation follows hours of intense speculation after the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) initially claimed responsibility for the operation, which reportedly struck a high-security residential complex where Larijani was staying.

You Might Be Interested In

Precision Airstrike Mechanics

State-controlled broadcasting services reported that security chief Ali Larijani was assassinated through advanced missile technology, which executed the attack during the first hours of Tuesday.

Tactical reports show that multiple munitions targeted a fortified “safe house” in Tehran during an operation that began after Larijani used the facility for his classified activities. The surgical impact specifically targeted the floor, which contained the security chief and his closest protection personnel.

Iranian military officials stated that the strike speed and precision demonstrated intelligence failure because the operation happened at the time when Larijani finished his defense strategy session.

Strategic Impact and Succession

The official announcement from Tehran stated that state media reports about a veteran statesman who died in mourning show the National Security Council system functions without interruption.

The military officer who served as a key link between military operations and diplomatic efforts suffered a dangerous loss when the regime removed him from his position.

The Supreme National Security Council held an emergency meeting after the event to choose an interim leader while declaring that the martyrdom of such a high-ranking figure would make the country more defensive. The government has declared a period of national mourning as preparations for a state funeral begin in the capital.

Also Read: Who Is Joe Kent? Donald Trump Applauds His Resignation As Iran War Intensifies, Exposing Explosive Rift Inside US Security Leadership

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 4:04 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ali LarijaniiranIsraeli military operationprecision airstriketehran

RELATED News

‘Good Thing He’s Out’: Donald Trump Blasts Joe Kent Exit Amid Iran War Fallout, Sparks Fresh Political Storm

Jasper GA Shooting Horror: Suspect Down In Officer-Involved Encounter, One Airlifted As Shocking VA Clinic Chaos Unfolds

Who Is Joe Kent? Donald Trump Applauds His Resignation As Iran War Intensifies, Exposing Explosive Rift Inside US Security Leadership

Midtown Fire Breaks Out Near St. Patrick’s Day Parade Start; Thick Smoke Alarms Crowd, Chaos Captured On Camera, WATCH

‘Ali Larijani Eliminated’: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Addresses Nation In Televised Statement, Says Strike Gives Iranians Chance To Overthrow Rulers

LATEST NEWS

The Kerala Story 2 Movie Soon Hits OTT, Find The Exact Streaming Date And Platform Before Anyone Else!

PM Narendra Modi Speaks To UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Urges Safe Navigation In The Strait Of Hormuz Amid Rising Tensions

Chelsea vs PSG Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Live Streaming: Where to Watch UCL match on TV and Online In India?

Ustaad Bhagat Singh OTT Release Twist: After Theatres, When Will Pawan Kalyan’s Explosive Film Finally Stream Online?

IPL 2026: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav as Impact Players? MI Coach Mahela Jayawardene Drops Big Hint

India Weather Update For March 18: Pre-Monsoon Showers, Hailstorms, Cooling Relief In Delhi, Northeast And Karnataka; Check IMD Forecast

Dune 3 First Posters Out: Timothee Chalamet And Zendaya Return; Robert Pattinson Joins As Mysterious Character Scytale

Salman Ali Agha Run-Out Controversy: MCC Gives Final Verdict on BAN vs PAK 2nd ODI ‘Spirit of Cricket’ Debate

‘Ali Larijani Eliminated’: Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Addresses Nation In Televised Statement, Says Strike Gives Iranians Chance To Overthrow Rulers

How Was Ali Larijani Killed? Iran Confirms IRGC Security Chief Dead After Sudden Targeted Airstrike In Tehran

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Was Ali Larijani Killed? Iran Confirms IRGC Security Chief Dead After Sudden Targeted Airstrike In Tehran

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Was Ali Larijani Killed? Iran Confirms IRGC Security Chief Dead After Sudden Targeted Airstrike In Tehran
How Was Ali Larijani Killed? Iran Confirms IRGC Security Chief Dead After Sudden Targeted Airstrike In Tehran
How Was Ali Larijani Killed? Iran Confirms IRGC Security Chief Dead After Sudden Targeted Airstrike In Tehran
How Was Ali Larijani Killed? Iran Confirms IRGC Security Chief Dead After Sudden Targeted Airstrike In Tehran

QUICK LINKS