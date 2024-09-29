Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘I Belong In The Circus’: Arshad Warsi Expresses Excitement To Be Part Of IIFA 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, Iconic actor Arshad Warsi expressed his gratitude for all the love that he had been receiving throughout the event

‘I Belong In The Circus’: Arshad Warsi Expresses Excitement To Be Part Of IIFA 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

As the event of the much-awaited IIFA Rocks 2024 commenced on September 29, 2024, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, several iconic as well as legendary Bollywood faces were seen gracing the star studded evening. From the ever-so gorgeous Rekha to Bollywood stars like Jahnavi Kapoor, the evening was successfully the hottest topic and one of the most memorable affairs, with several of the biggest names in the industry in attendance.

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, Iconic actor Arshad Warsi expressed his gratitude for all the love that he had been receiving throughout the event, “It feels very nice. It’s moments like these that make me feel as though I’m finally doing good work,” he stated while in a candid conversation.

ALSO READ | King Charles Pays Tribute To Maggie Smith After Her Death

When asked if he was excited to witness several of the iconic bollywood stars perform at the stage of IIFA, including Jahnavi Kapoor and the legendary actress Rekha, as well as the bollywood superstar, King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan himself, hosting the event, Warsi mentioned that he was extremely excited to watch all of his favourites sharing the stage. “I am a huge fan of Rekha ji, and Jahnavi is very talented and an amazing dancer, and I absolutely love Shah Rukh; I can’t wait,” he added.

Talking about his green carpet mantra, Arshad advised people to be happy in life. ” I think, be happy, have a sense of humour, don’t get too serious in life,” he reiterated, reminding people to lead a happy life.

In a funny banter, while concluding the conversation, Warsi highlighted the quote on the pin he wore with his outfit. He said, “I belong in the circus, I love the circus.”

MUST READ | IIFA Utsavam 2024 Winners: Nani Wins Best Actor; Full List Out

Filed under

arshad warsi bollywood IIFA Rocks 2024 Jahnavi Kapoor rekha

Also Read

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Over 87,000 Challans This Year Till Sep 15

Delhi Traffic Police Issues Over 87,000 Challans This Year Till Sep 15

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Hurricane Helene Ravages Southeastern U.S.: 64 Lives Lost

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Sharad Pawar: Maha Vikas Aghadi To Finalize Seat Sharing Soon

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout...

Entertainment

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox