‘I Belong In The Circus’: Arshad Warsi Expresses Excitement To Be Part Of IIFA 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

As the event of the much-awaited IIFA Rocks 2024 commenced on September 29, 2024, in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, several iconic as well as legendary Bollywood faces were seen gracing the star studded evening. From the ever-so gorgeous Rekha to Bollywood stars like Jahnavi Kapoor, the evening was successfully the hottest topic and one of the most memorable affairs, with several of the biggest names in the industry in attendance.

Speaking exclusively to NewsX, Iconic actor Arshad Warsi expressed his gratitude for all the love that he had been receiving throughout the event, “It feels very nice. It’s moments like these that make me feel as though I’m finally doing good work,” he stated while in a candid conversation.

When asked if he was excited to witness several of the iconic bollywood stars perform at the stage of IIFA, including Jahnavi Kapoor and the legendary actress Rekha, as well as the bollywood superstar, King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan himself, hosting the event, Warsi mentioned that he was extremely excited to watch all of his favourites sharing the stage. “I am a huge fan of Rekha ji, and Jahnavi is very talented and an amazing dancer, and I absolutely love Shah Rukh; I can’t wait,” he added.

Talking about his green carpet mantra, Arshad advised people to be happy in life. ” I think, be happy, have a sense of humour, don’t get too serious in life,” he reiterated, reminding people to lead a happy life.

In a funny banter, while concluding the conversation, Warsi highlighted the quote on the pin he wore with his outfit. He said, “I belong in the circus, I love the circus.”

