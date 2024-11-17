I Did Not Come Alone… Brought With Me Fragrance Of Indian Soil: PM Modi In Nigeria

The success of the Indian diaspora and the deepening of India-Nigeria trade and diplomatic relations signal a promising horizon for both nations as they navigate the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century.

During his first official visit to Nigeria as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi emphasized the deep historical and cultural bonds between India and Nigeria, celebrating their shared values of democracy, diversity, and mutual growth. Speaking to thousands of members of the Indian diaspora in Abuja, Modi’s speech struck a chord, reinforcing the strong relationship between the two nations.

“I Brought the Fragrance of Indian Soil” – PM Modi to Nigerian Diaspora

At a vibrant event in the Nigerian capital, Prime Minister Modi told the Indian diaspora: “Although this is my first visit to Nigeria as Prime Minister, I did not come alone. I have brought with me the fragrance of Indian soil and the good wishes of crores of Indians.”

This heartfelt message resonated with the audience, underscoring the emotional and cultural ties between the two countries. Modi recognized the significant role of the Indian diaspora in Nigeria, highlighting their contributions to the country’s progress. He added, “You are happy with the progress of India, and because of your success, every Indian’s chest swells with pride – mine included.”

Shared Values of Democracy: India and Nigeria’s Common Strength

In his address, Modi also highlighted the shared democratic values that bind India and Nigeria. Drawing attention to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, who spent crucial years in Africa, Modi said, “India is the mother of democracy, and Nigeria is the biggest democracy in Africa.” This connection of shared democratic roots positioned both nations as leaders in promoting democracy across their respective continents.

The focus on democracy, diversity, and growth was a central theme of Modi’s speech, reinforcing the idea that both India and Nigeria, despite their vast geographical distances, share common aspirations for a better future.

Nigeria’s Role as Africa’s Growth Hub: A Bright Future Ahead

PM Modi further acknowledged Nigeria’s growing influence in Africa, calling it a central hub for economic and developmental progress on the continent. He noted the increasing engagement between India and Africa, particularly over the last five years, with India opening 18 new embassies across the continent to strengthen diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties.

Modi stated that Nigeria, with its robust economy, rich resources, and youthful population, is positioned to play a crucial role in Africa’s economic future. By fostering deeper ties with Nigeria, India aims to support Africa’s development while also benefiting from this rapidly expanding market.

The Indian Diaspora: Pillars of India-Nigeria Relations

A key focus of Modi’s address was the invaluable contribution of the Indian diaspora to India-Nigeria relations. He praised the community for its resilience, hard work, and dedication in fostering positive relations between the two countries. “The Indian diaspora in Nigeria has always been with you through thick and thin,” Modi said. He expressed deep pride in the success of the Indian community, which he sees as an important bridge in strengthening bilateral ties.

The Prime Minister’s message was clear: India’s success on the global stage is intertwined with the progress of its diaspora, and together, both India and Nigeria can achieve greater heights.

India’s Growing Engagement with Africa: A Strategic Focus

Modi’s visit to Nigeria is part of a broader India-Africa strategy, which has gained momentum in recent years. With Africa being one of the world’s fastest-growing regions, India is keen to deepen its engagement, both diplomatically and economically. As part of India’s ongoing efforts, India-Nigeria ties are set to expand across sectors such as trade, technology, defense, and energy.

A New Era of India-Nigeria Collaboration

Prime Minister Modi’s visit marks the beginning of a new chapter in India-Nigeria relations, where both countries can leverage their shared values and growing economic potential. By strengthening ties with Nigeria, India is not only expanding its influence in Africa but also laying the foundation for deeper strategic partnerships in the future.