‘I Will Take My Chances…’: Donald Trump Praises Giorgia Meloni, Calls Her ‘Beautiful’, Watch

US President Donald Trump called Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni “beautiful” during his speech at a Gaza peace summit on Monday. The 79-year-old President made the remark while speaking on stage, where Meloni stood behind him as the only female leader among nearly 30 world leaders.

Trump acknowledged that his comment could be seen as risky, saying, “I’m not allowed to say it because usually it’s the end of your political career if you say it.” The audience listened closely as he continued, calling her “a beautiful young woman” and adding that he would “take his chances.”

Trump Directly Addresses Meloni During His Speech

During the speech, Trump turned to Giorgia Meloni, 48, and asked, “You don’t mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are.” His back faced the cameras, so Meloni’s immediate reaction was not visible to the media or the audience watching the broadcast.

The summit focused on Middle East peace efforts, but Trump’s comment drew widespread attention on social media and international news outlets. His remarks came during a session that discussed humanitarian aid, ceasefire enforcement, and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

🇺🇸🇮🇹 TRUMP: “MELONI IS A BEAUTIFUL YOUNG WOMAN” “She’s a beautiful young woman. You don’t mind being called beautiful, right? Because you are. Thank you very much for coming. We appreciate it. She wanted to be here and she’s incredible and they really respect her in Italy.… https://t.co/2YlnnlVh98 pic.twitter.com/bygBBWwsl4 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 13, 2025

Trump also praised Prime Minister Meloni for her leadership and political achievements in Italy. He described her as “incredible” and said, “They really respect her in Italy. She’s a very successful politician.”

The audience responded with applause as Trump emphasized her popularity at home. Meloni, known for her strong nationalist stance and economic policies, shared the stage with several key global leaders. The summit ended with the signing of a joint declaration supporting peace initiatives in Gaza and regional stability in the Middle East.

Trump’s Comment Follows His Past Controversies

Trump’s latest remark came months after facing legal and political controversy in the United States. In September, a U.S. appeals court upheld an $83.3 million penalty against him for defaming author E. Jean Carroll, whom a jury found he had sexually assaulted years earlier.

Critics have often accused Trump of making sexist remarks during his public career. However, his Gaza summit comments reignited debates about his tone toward women leaders. Despite the controversy, Trump continued to engage world leaders in talks about peace and humanitarian support in Gaza.