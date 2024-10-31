Home
Thursday, October 31, 2024
IMF's Gopinath Highlights White House Band's Diwali 'Om Jai Jagdeesh

IMF's Deputy Managing Director shared a heartfelt video of the White House military band performing "Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare" to celebrate Diwali on social media.

IMF’s Gopinath Highlights White House Band’s Diwali ‘Om Jai Jagdeesh

Gita Gopinath, the Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), shared a heartfelt video on social media this Thursday, showcasing the White House military band performing the popular Hindu religious song, “Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare,” in honor of Diwali. Gopinath expressed her joy in her post, stating, “Wonderful to hear the White House military band play Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare for Diwali. Happy Diwali.” The event highlighted the significance of the festival of lights and its embrace by American culture.

An Evening of Celebration with President Biden

Earlier this week, U.S. President Joe Biden hosted a grand Diwali celebration, welcoming over 600 prominent Indian Americans, including lawmakers, officials, and business leaders, in a packed East Room of the White House. Gopinath, who attended the event, previously thanked President Biden for hosting such a warm and inclusive celebration of Diwali. The gathering was a testament to the growing recognition of the Indian American community in the United States.

Diwali Traditions and Presidential Remarks

During the celebration on Tuesday, President Biden lit a traditional diya in the Blue Room, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness. In his remarks, he praised the South Asian American community as one of the fastest-growing demographics in the nation. “On this day in America, we think about that journey of light,” he emphasized, highlighting the importance of openly celebrating Diwali at the White House.

Reflecting on his commitment to inclusivity, Biden said, “As President, I’ve been honored to host the biggest Diwali receptions ever at the White House. South Asian Americans have been key members of my staff.” He recalled how he and First Lady Jill Biden hosted the inaugural Diwali reception during his vice presidency in 2016, noting the significance of that moment amidst a climate of hostility toward immigrants.

A Message of Unity and Diversity

President Biden underscored the challenges of American democracy, stating, “In a country as diverse as ours, we debate, we dissent as we forge a path forward through compromise and consensus. But the key is we never lose sight of how we got here and why.” He further asserted his belief in America, declaring, “For me, 50 years of public service comes with the clarity of confidence in America. We’re a nation with a heart, a soul that draws from old and new.”

The event also featured Vice Admiral Vivek H. Murthy, the U.S. Surgeon General, and Shrusti Amula, an Indian-American youth activist, who introduced President Biden. In a special moment, astronaut Sunita Williams sent a video message from the International Space Station, expressing her gratitude to Biden for recognizing the contributions of the Indian community. Williams shared her reflections on celebrating Diwali from space, adding a unique perspective to the evening’s festivities.

