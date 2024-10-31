Joe Biden Playfully Bites A Baby Dressed As Chicken During White House Halloween Celebrations- Watch Video!

At the White House’s final Halloween event for President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, a playful moment went viral when 81-year-old President Biden pretended to “nibble” on a baby dressed as a chicken.
In a lighthearted video, Biden can be seen mimicking a bite on the baby’s thigh as a fun nod to the costume, sparking laughter from the baby. The child’s mother appeared at ease with the interaction and even engaged in a bit of small talk with the President.
For this Halloween celebration, Jill Biden wore a panda costume, aligning with the recent return of pandas to Washington’s National Zoo, a moment she had celebrated earlier in the year.
This playful costume choice was also a welcoming gesture, according to the White House. Embracing her background as a long-time educator, Jill Biden infused the event with a reading theme, “Hallo-Read,” encouraging literacy among the young visitors. She shared a short story titled “10 Spooky Pumpkins” with the children gathered on the White House lawn.
The President handed out boxes of White House Hershey’s Kisses to the young trick-or-treaters, while the First Lady distributed copies of the pumpkin-themed book. Decorations included a large orange moon, a welcoming “Hallow-Read at the White House” sign, cardboard cutouts of the family’s cat, Willow, and stacks of books.
Giant pumpkins also flanked the White House entrance as a festive touch. Approximately 8,000 visitors, including schoolchildren and military families, attended this final Halloween celebration hosted by the Bidens at the White House.
