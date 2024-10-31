Joe Biden Playfully Bites A Baby Dressed As Chicken During White House Halloween Celebrations- Watch Video!

Giant pumpkins also flanked the White House entrance as a festive touch. Approximately 8,000 visitors, including schoolchildren and military families, attended this final Halloween celebration hosted by the Bidens at the White House.

At the White House’s final Halloween event for President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, a playful moment went viral when 81-year-old President Biden pretended to “nibble” on a baby dressed as a chicken.

In a lighthearted video, Biden can be seen mimicking a bite on the baby’s thigh as a fun nod to the costume, sparking laughter from the baby. The child’s mother appeared at ease with the interaction and even engaged in a bit of small talk with the President.

For this Halloween celebration, Jill Biden wore a panda costume, aligning with the recent return of pandas to Washington’s National Zoo, a moment she had celebrated earlier in the year.

This playful costume choice was also a welcoming gesture, according to the White House. Embracing her background as a long-time educator, Jill Biden infused the event with a reading theme, “Hallo-Read,” encouraging literacy among the young visitors. She shared a short story titled “10 Spooky Pumpkins” with the children gathered on the White House lawn.

The President handed out boxes of White House Hershey’s Kisses to the young trick-or-treaters, while the First Lady distributed copies of the pumpkin-themed book. Decorations included a large orange moon, a welcoming “Hallow-Read at the White House” sign, cardboard cutouts of the family’s cat, Willow, and stacks of books.

