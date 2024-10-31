Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 31, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Joe Biden Playfully Bites A Baby Dressed As Chicken During White House Halloween Celebrations- Watch Video!

Giant pumpkins also flanked the White House entrance as a festive touch. Approximately 8,000 visitors, including schoolchildren and military families, attended this final Halloween celebration hosted by the Bidens at the White House.

Joe Biden Playfully Bites A Baby Dressed As Chicken During White House Halloween Celebrations- Watch Video!

At the White House’s final Halloween event for President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, a playful moment went viral when 81-year-old President Biden pretended to “nibble” on a baby dressed as a chicken.

In a lighthearted video, Biden can be seen mimicking a bite on the baby’s thigh as a fun nod to the costume, sparking laughter from the baby. The child’s mother appeared at ease with the interaction and even engaged in a bit of small talk with the President.

For this Halloween celebration, Jill Biden wore a panda costume, aligning with the recent return of pandas to Washington’s National Zoo, a moment she had celebrated earlier in the year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

This playful costume choice was also a welcoming gesture, according to the White House. Embracing her background as a long-time educator, Jill Biden infused the event with a reading theme, “Hallo-Read,” encouraging literacy among the young visitors. She shared a short story titled “10 Spooky Pumpkins” with the children gathered on the White House lawn.

The President handed out boxes of White House Hershey’s Kisses to the young trick-or-treaters, while the First Lady distributed copies of the pumpkin-themed book. Decorations included a large orange moon, a welcoming “Hallow-Read at the White House” sign, cardboard cutouts of the family’s cat, Willow, and stacks of books.

Giant pumpkins also flanked the White House entrance as a festive touch. Approximately 8,000 visitors, including schoolchildren and military families, attended this final Halloween celebration hosted by the Bidens at the White House.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez Claps Back At Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Over His Controversial Remarks On Puerto Rico

Filed under

Halloween Joe biden Latest world news Trending news white house
Advertisement

Also Read

Diwali 2024: Google India Introduces QR Code-Themed Rangoli For Diwali Celebrations—Will You Join The Fun?

Diwali 2024: Google India Introduces QR Code-Themed Rangoli For Diwali Celebrations—Will You Join The Fun?

Understanding the India A Team: Purpose, Structure, And Selection Process For Emerging Cricket Talent

Understanding the India A Team: Purpose, Structure, And Selection Process For Emerging Cricket Talent

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to...

Varun Dhawan FINALLY Reveals The Name Of His Daughter- Know Its Meaning Here!

Varun Dhawan FINALLY Reveals The Name Of His Daughter- Know Its Meaning Here!

What Is The Diwali Muhurat Trading Timing? NSE, BSE Update

What Is The Diwali Muhurat Trading Timing? NSE, BSE Update

Entertainment

Varun Dhawan FINALLY Reveals The Name Of His Daughter- Know Its Meaning Here!

Varun Dhawan FINALLY Reveals The Name Of His Daughter- Know Its Meaning Here!

Selena Gomez Claps Back At Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Over His Controversial Remarks On Puerto Rico

Selena Gomez Claps Back At Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Over His Controversial Remarks On Puerto Rico

US ELECTIONS 2024: Jennifer Aniston Wants To End ‘The Era Of Fear And Chaos’ As She Proudly Votes For Kamala Harris

US ELECTIONS 2024: Jennifer Aniston Wants To End ‘The Era Of Fear And Chaos’ As

Kim Kardashian Son’s YouTube Channel Deleted After Alleged Anti-Kamala Videos

Kim Kardashian Son’s YouTube Channel Deleted After Alleged Anti-Kamala Videos

‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Music Producer Metro Boomin Faces Allegations Of Rape And Sexual Assault

‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Music Producer Metro Boomin Faces Allegations Of Rape And Sexual Assault

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to offer’ Here’s Why

Chanel CEO Leena Nair Upset With ChatGPT AI, Says ‘This is what you’ve got to

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

World Thrift Day 2024: Significance, Theme, And The Importance Of Financial Literacy For Children

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Diwali 2024: From Kaju Katli To Adhirasam, Explore Chef Dheena’s Must-Try Diwali Sweets & Tips

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of Poor Air Quality

Cleanse Your Body From Air Pollution: Top Foods And Drinks To Counteract The Effects Of

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Best Diwali Gifts For Fitness Freaks, Check Out The List

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox