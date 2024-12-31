Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Immigration, Trade War: What Does Trump’s Presidency Bring For US In 2025?

As the US gears up for 2025, Trump’s return to the White House promises significant policy changes and a reshaping of the political landscape.

The year 2024 has been tumultuous for the United States, marked by school shootings, devastating hurricanes, and political upheaval. Amid this backdrop, Donald Trump survived two assassination attempts and achieved a landslide victory in the presidential election. As the country gears up for 2025, Trump’s return to the White House promises significant policy changes and a reshaping of the political landscape.

Trump’s Focus on Immigration: A Tougher Stance

President-elect Donald Trump has declared immigration reform and border security as top priorities for his second term. He has pledged mass deportations targeting individuals with criminal records, including drug lords and others he believes have caused harm to the United States.

“When people have killed and murdered, when drug lords have destroyed countries — and now they’re going to go back to those countries because they’re not staying here,” Trump stated in November, emphasizing that cost is no barrier to his plans.

Trump also plans to curtail legal immigration by ending humanitarian “parole” programs introduced under the Biden administration. These programs allowed a significant influx of migrants with U.S. sponsors.

While Trump has not confirmed whether his controversial 2018 family separation policy will be reinstated, he defended the policy in a previous interview, claiming it effectively reduced illegal crossings.

Global Trade Policies: Preparing for a Trade War?

Trump’s second term is expected to redefine global trade policies, with potentially far-reaching consequences. He has outlined plans to impose a 25% tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico immediately upon taking office, alongside an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods.

These proposed tariffs have raised concerns about a possible global trade war, as retaliatory measures from affected nations could strain international trade relations. The United States may face challenges balancing economic protectionism with the need for global cooperation.

The Role of DOGE: Streamlining Government Operations

One of Trump’s most surprising moves is the establishment of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. This advisory department will work with the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to streamline federal agencies and reduce government spending.

A former Trump administration official explained, “From everything we’ve heard now, what Elon and Vivek are proposing to do would be something similar to what the Office of Management and Budget and GAO [Government Accountability Office] does.”

Ramaswamy has emphasized the need for government projects to have clear expiry dates. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, “Most government projects should come with a clear expiry date. That’s why we set one for @DOGE: July 4, 2026.”

Trump’s Stand on Abortion: No National Ban

During a presidential debate with Kamala Harris, Trump clarified that he does not plan to implement a national abortion ban. “I am not signing a ban,” he said, adding that he believes such decisions should remain within individual states’ jurisdictions.

Trump To Pardon January 6 Rioters?

Trump has hinted at granting pardons to some individuals convicted for their involvement in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. During the attack, Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory, resulting in several deaths and widespread damage.

Trump, who has denied inciting the violence, stated that many of those convicted are “wrongfully imprisoned,” though he admitted, “a couple of them, probably they got out of control.”

