India Among 43 Nations Abstaining UN Resolution On Israel

India on Wednesday chose not to vote in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), which passed a resolution demanding that Israel terminate its illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territories within a year. According to news agencies, the resolution garnered 124 votes in favor, 14 against, and 43 abstentions.

Israel called to promptly end its unlawful presence

Key nations that abstained included Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, Nepal, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom. In opposition to the resolution were Israel and the United States, both of which have consistently supported Israel’s actions in the area.

The resolution, titled “Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice on the Legal Consequences Arising from Israel’s Policies and Practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,” calls for Israel to promptly end its unlawful presence and emphasizes that Israel’s ongoing actions represent a continuing wrongful act that must be addressed in accordance with international law.

UN resolution criticizes Israel

The Palestinian representative at the UN, in a powerful address, emphasized that the international community cannot ignore repeated violations of international law and urged immediate action. The resolution also criticized what it termed Israel’s complete disregard for its obligations under international law, warning that such violations jeopardize both regional and global peace.

Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, dismissed the resolution as a politically motivated attempt to undermine Israel’s legitimacy. The United States expressed its reservations as well, stating that the resolution would not foster peace and would likely increase tensions in the region.

India’s choice to abstain reflects its cautious approach to the Israel-Palestine conflict. On Wednesday, the country emphasized its strong support for dialogue and diplomacy, suggesting that efforts should focus on building connections rather than creating divisions.

Rationale behind India’s vote on UN Resolution

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, explained the rationale behind India’s vote, stating that the country has consistently championed dialogue as the means to resolve conflicts. He noted that the situation leaves no victors, emphasizing that a lasting peace can only be achieved through a two-state solution resulting from direct and meaningful negotiations between both parties.

He clarified India’s unwavering stance on the conflict, firmly condemning the terror attacks on Israel that occurred on October 7, 2023, and expressing sorrow over the loss of civilian lives. Harish called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of hostages, advocating for collective efforts to bring the two sides closer together rather than pushing them apart. He reiterated the need to foster connections rather than exacerbate divisions and urged the General Assembly to make a sincere effort toward achieving peace.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has consistently advocated for a two-state solution to address the ongoing conflict. Previously, he acknowledged that the concerns of the Palestinians should be taken seriously. In March of this year, he labeled the October 7 attack as terrorism and asserted that Palestinians have been denied their rights and homeland.

