India has remained tight-lipped regarding any potential extradition request from Bangladesh for its former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who recently fled to India following intense student-led protests against her government. Despite acknowledging that development projects have been stalled due to the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, Indian authorities have refrained from commenting on the extradition matter.

Sheikh Hasina stepped down from her position and sought refuge in India on August 5 after weeks of escalating protests in Bangladesh. While her exact location in India remains undisclosed, several opposition parties in Bangladesh have urged the interim government, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, to pursue her extradition.

When questioned about the possibility of Bangladesh seeking Hasina’s extradition, Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), described the situation as “hypothetical.” He stated, “As mentioned earlier, the former Prime Minister of Bangladesh arrived in India on short notice for safety reasons. We have no further comment on this matter.”

Jaiswal also noted that bilateral development projects between India and Bangladesh have been affected by the political turmoil. “Work on some projects has been delayed due to the law and order situation. Once stability is restored, we will engage in discussions with the interim government to determine the best way forward,” he explained.

Security concerns have been heightened following Hasina’s departure, with reports of attacks on the Indian Cultural Centre in Dhaka. In response to these incidents, India decided to withdraw non-essential staff and their families from its high commission in Dhaka. “While Bangladeshi authorities did their best to maintain order, we took precautionary measures for the safety of our personnel,” Jaiswal added.

Addressing a recent CNN report on the flood situation in Bangladesh, Jaiswal dismissed suggestions that India was responsible for the floods. “The narrative is misleading and factually incorrect. The flooding in Bangladesh has been caused by excessive rainfall, not by the opening of dams on shared rivers by India,” he clarified. He emphasized that there is a regular and timely exchange of water-related data between India and Bangladesh, facilitated by existing joint mechanisms.

Responding to comments by Muhammad Yunus regarding the need for a new bilateral mechanism to manage floods, Jaiswal reiterated that India and Bangladesh already have established procedures for water management. “We are open to discussing any new mechanisms that could further aid in disaster management,” he added.

During a recent meeting between the Indian envoy in Dhaka and Yunus, India reaffirmed its commitment to working with Bangladesh to promote prosperity, security, and development for both countries. The safety of minorities, including Hindus, was also a topic of discussion.

Currently, Indian visa services in Bangladesh are limited to emergency and medical cases. Jaiswal noted, “Full visa services will resume once the law and order situation improves and normalcy is restored.”

India remains committed to supporting Bangladesh through its current challenges while ensuring the safety and security of its diplomatic missions and personnel.