India Rejects International Court’s Jurisdiction On Indus Waters Treaty: Here’s What Happened

Pakistan has welcomed a decision by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) on India’s planned hydropower projects over the Chenab, Jhelum, and Indus rivers, calling it a victory for its stance under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT). The treaty’s implementation by India has been on hold since the April terror attack in Pahalgam, according to Times of India.

According to reports, the court said India must allow the waters of the Western Rivers to flow freely for Pakistan’s use, with only limited exceptions for hydropower generation that strictly follow treaty rules.

Pakistan’s foreign office said the ruling made it clear that India cannot apply its own “ideal” or “best practice” standards in place of the treaty’s requirements.

India has rejected the PCA’s jurisdiction, preferring the “neutral expert” route outlined in the treaty. New Delhi has also opposed the World Bank’s 2022 decision to start both the neutral expert process and court proceedings at the same time, citing legal and practical issues.

An official response from India is expected Wednesday, but government sources said the treaty will remain suspended until Pakistan takes credible action against cross-border terrorism, according to TOI.

The decision comes amid heated remarks from Pakistan’s leadership. Army chief Asim Munir warned that any reduction in water would lead to the destruction of Indian infrastructure and issued a nuclear threat, saying Pakistan would “take half the world down” if it faced destruction.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan would never let “a single drop” be taken away.

