India Says No To Mediation Role In Russia-Ukraine Conflict, Can Pass On Messages

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Kyiv this week, India has clarified that it will not mediate between Russia and Ukraine, revealed sources familiar with the matter.

Indian officials have ruled out any direct mediation role. Instead, they have indicated a willingness to pass messages between the two parties, as reported by unnamed sources who are not authorized to speak on diplomatic issues.

A Western diplomat familiar with the situation stated, “They have made it clear that they will not mediate but have said they can pass messages.” Another Western diplomat also provided a similar account.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Ukraine on August 23. This will be the first visit by a senior Indian leader since Russia’s invasion began in February 2022 and the first by an Indian Prime Minister since Ukraine gained independence in 1991.

Earlier, in a phone conversation with India’s National Security Adviser, Andriy Yermak, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff suggested that Modi could play a “significant role” in advancing peace in Ukraine. However, Indian officials have not yet commented publicly on the matter.

Also Read: PM Modi To Travel To Ukraine, Announces Foreign Ministry

India’s Position on the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

India has avoided publicly condemning Russia’s actions in Ukraine and has either voted against or abstained from most UN resolutions related to the conflict. New Delhi has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward, supporting all efforts aimed at finding a lasting solution.

Must Read: PM Modi In Moscow: PM Modi Lauds T20 World Cup Victory, Recalls Retro Song, ‘Mera Joota Hai Japani..’

During his meeting with President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month for the annual India-Russia Summit, Modi emphasized that a solution cannot be achieved through military means and that negotiations will not be successful under the threat of violence.