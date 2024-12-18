India Seeks Mutual Framework For Border Dispute At Doval-Wang Meet

India stressed the importance of establishing a "mutually acceptable framework" for resolving the border dispute during talks held in Beijing between National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

India stressed the importance of establishing a “mutually acceptable framework” for resolving the border dispute during talks held in Beijing between National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Discussions included resuming the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, sharing data on trans-border rivers, and promoting border trade. According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the meeting provided “positive directions for cross-border cooperation and exchanges.”

Indian Readout Silent on Six-Point Consensus

While the Chinese foreign ministry claimed a six-point consensus was reached during the meeting, the Indian statement did not acknowledge this. The Indian side emphasized maintaining a political perspective of bilateral relations while working toward a fair and reasonable resolution of the boundary issue. The six points mentioned by China included handling border issues to avoid impacting bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation in cross-border river management and trade.

The Special Representatives highlighted the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in border areas to ensure overall progress in India-China relations. They also discussed measures to prevent border tensions from hindering bilateral ties. The Indian readout reiterated the need for stable and predictable relations to contribute to regional and global peace.

Resumption of Dialogue Mechanisms

The meeting marked the first engagement under the Special Representatives mechanism since 2020, following the military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It followed the recent disengagement agreement reached in October 2024, which facilitated patrolling and grazing in the Demchok and Depsang areas of Ladakh. Both sides affirmed their commitment to implementing the disengagement agreement and advancing effective border management.

China maintained its stance that the border issue should be separated from broader trade and economic ties. Conversely, India has consistently linked the normalization of overall bilateral relations to maintaining peace on the LAC. The Indian side also emphasized that the border issue must be addressed holistically for lasting progress.

High-Level Engagements Post-Disengagement

The talks in Beijing were preceded by a series of high-level engagements, including a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in October 2024. Subsequent meetings between external affairs and defense officials from both sides aimed to revive mechanisms addressing border issues and normalize relations.

Following his discussions with Wang Yi, NSA Ajit Doval met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng and invited Wang to visit India at a mutually convenient date for the next round of talks under the Special Representatives mechanism. Both sides expressed their intent to continue dialogue and cooperation to restore stability and trust in their bilateral relationship.

Background: Military Standoff and Its Impact

The military standoff on the LAC, especially the violent clash in Galwan Valley in June 2020, significantly strained relations between the two countries. The incident, which resulted in casualties on both sides, marked the lowest point in bilateral relations since the 1962 border war. Despite the recent disengagement efforts, India and China continue to navigate challenges in rebuilding trust and advancing their bilateral relationship.

