Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

What Are The House Ethics Committee Charges Against Matt Gaetz

The House Ethics Committee is set to release a report detailing allegations of sexual misconduct against former Rep. Matt Gaetz, including claims of illicit activities he has consistently denied. The report’s release comes amid renewed scrutiny following Gaetz’s brief nomination for attorney general under President-elect Donald Trump.

What Are The House Ethics Committee Charges Against Matt Gaetz

A House Ethics Committee report outlining allegations of sexual misconduct against former Rep. Matt Gaetz is set to be made public before the current Congressional session concludes, according to multiple reports. The committee reportedly voted in favor of releasing the findings earlier this month, as the probe gained renewed attention following Gaetz’s brief nomination for attorney general under President-elect Donald Trump.

The committee’s decision was initially kept confidential, but CNN, citing anonymous sources, reported the vote occurred earlier in December. The report is expected to be made public after Thursday, the final day of votes for this term, as lawmakers head home for the holiday season.

Charges the Investigation

The upcoming report will shed light on allegations that Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct, including claims that he paid for sex, had sexual relations with a 17-year-old, and used illicit drugs—charges he has consistently denied.

The Ethics Committee has also investigated whether Gaetz accepted improper gifts, dispensed favors to individuals he had personal relationships with, or attempted to obstruct government investigations into his behavior. A June statement from the committee outlined these areas of inquiry.

Response From Matt Gaetz

Gaetz has continued to deny the allegations, asserting that he has never paid for sex or engaged in sexual relations with a minor. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), he criticized the Ethics Committee’s decision to release the report, emphasizing that he has had no opportunity to respond to the findings as a former member of Congress.

“In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated—even some I never dated but who asked,” Gaetz stated. “I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18.”

He has previously attributed the allegations to political motivations and maintained that his conduct was lawful and ethical.

DOJ Investigation Against Matt Gaetz

Federal prosecutors declined to bring charges against Gaetz following a Department of Justice (DOJ) investigation that concluded in 2023. The probe reportedly faced challenges due to concerns about the credibility of key witnesses, including Joel Greenberg, a former tax collector who pleaded guilty to child sex trafficking and other charges, and one of Gaetz’s ex-girlfriends.

Greenberg, who was sentenced to 11 years in prison, allegedly implicated Gaetz in unlawful activities, including paying women for sex. However, prosecutors ultimately determined that their case lacked sufficient evidence to proceed.

Background and Timeline

The allegations against Gaetz first emerged as part of a broader DOJ investigation into Greenberg. Reports suggested Greenberg procured women for Gaetz, with some outlets alleging Gaetz openly boasted about these connections.

The House Ethics Committee resumed its investigation after the DOJ declined to press charges, leading to the current report. Gaetz’s sudden resignation from Congress coincided with his withdrawal from consideration as Trump’s attorney general, a nomination that faced intense scrutiny due to the ongoing controversy.

In a statement announcing his withdrawal as nominee, Gaetz said, “It is clear my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.”

