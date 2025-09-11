LIVE TV
India supports Malaysia's ASEAN chairmanship at EAS preparatory meeting

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 11, 2025 06:41:20 IST

Port Dickson [Malaysia], September 11 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs’ Secretary (East) P. Kumaran participated in the East Asia Summit (EAS) Preparatory Senior Officials’ Meeting held in Port Dickson, Malaysia, on Wednesday, where he expressed India’s strong support for Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship, as per the MEA.

In his address, Kumaran highlighted India’s commitment to ASEAN’s centrality and unity, which remains a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy.

He also reiterated India’s support for the upcoming 20th East Asia Summit and expressed confidence that the summit would continue to strengthen regional cooperation.

During the meeting, Secretary Kumaran invited the EAS Participating Countries to India for two important events: the Knowledge Exchange Workshop on Energy Efficiency Policies and Programmes under the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) initiative, and the Conclave of EAS Heads of Higher Education Institutions, which will be hosted at Nalanda University in Rajgir, Bihar.

The Indian government has been actively promoting collaborations under the Act East Policy, with a particular focus on sustainable development and educational exchange across the region.

According to MEA, the meeting was also attended by Senior Officials of participating countries of EAS and was chaired by H.E. Dato’ Amran Mohamed Zin, Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia, in his capacity as the ASEAN Chair.

During the visit, Secretary (East) also held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Australia, Cambodia and Malaysia. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: aseanindia-malaysia-relationsindia-malaysia-tiesmea

