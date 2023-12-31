India-UAE joint military exercise 'Desert Cyclone' to be held in Rajasthan from January 2

The Joint Military Exercise ‘Desert Cyclone 2024’ between India and UAE will be held from January 2 to January 15 in Rajasthan.The joint drills under ‘Desert Cyclone 2024’ will aim to enhance interoperability by learning and sharing best practices in urban operations.

India and the UAE enjoy strong bonds of friendship which are founded on millennia-old cultural, religious and economic intercourse between the two regions.According to the Ministry of External Affairs, potential areas of bilateral cooperation in the defence field are the production and development of defence equipment; joint exercises of armed forces, particularly naval exercises; sharing of information on strategy and doctrines; technical cooperation in respect of Intermediate Jet Trainer etc.

In recent years, bilateral defence cooperation has been strengthened, notably in the field of defence training and supply of defence inventory, besides regular exchange programmes.

The first-ever India-UAE Joint Air Forces exercise took place in September 2008 at the Al-Dhafra base in Abu Dhabi.India has also been a regular participant at the biennial International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi.