India vs Pakistan: Who Holds the Edge in Active Fighter Aircraft?

India vs Pakistan: Who Holds the Edge in Active Fighter Aircraft?

The fleets of fighter jets of India and Pakistan reflect two very different approaches to defense. India has put importance on technological diversification and self-reliance, incorporating both state-of-the-art imports, like the Rafale and Su-30 MKI, with domestic self-reliant projects like the Tejas to bring security in the long-term and modernization. Pakistan, however, is predominantly concerned with cost and speed, and needs assistance for any expansion of fleet, whether it be from China with its JF-17, J-10 fighters, or U.S. supply with the F-16 fleet. India has the advantage in which it holds a better technological upper hand, specifically in avionics, stealth, and strike capability. Pakistan ably holds this balance through cost-effective numbers. This asymmetric relationship is telling not only in terms of military preparedness, but also in terms of commitment to national priorities around defense, technology, and global influence.

India vs Pakistan: Who Holds the Edge in Active Fighter Aircraft?

Published By: Shubhi
Published: August 25, 2025 11:49:37 IST

India and Pakistan, having a long history of rivalry in the South Asia region, both have extensive Air Forces to help protect their skies. This image provides an overview of the operational fighter aircraft of both countries that highlights key aspects of their operational strategy, technological capabilities, and partnership programs.

Pakistan’s Active Fighter Jets

Pakistan Air Force (PAF) relies on a mix of American, Chinese, and French-origin aircraft:

  • J-10: Modern Chinese multirole jet, presenting advanced combat empowerment for PAF.

  • F-16 Fighting Falcon: U.S.-supplied, and is extremely reliable and tested in combat and operational capabilities.

  • JF-17 Thunder: Developed together with China, a cost-effective platform and the backbone of PAF.

  • Mirage V: Old French design, still capable, used in an upgraded strike role.

  • Mirage III: Fleet is aging, used primarily for secondary missions.

India’s Active Fighter Jets

The Indian Air Force (IAF) fields a diverse, technologically advanced fleet from multiple global partners:

  • Tejas LCA: Homegrown fighter jet represents India’s quest for self-sufficiency.

  • Rafale: French multi-role aircraft, with advanced avionics and long-range strike capabilities.

  • Su-30 MKI: Russian origin fighter, core platform of the IAF, versatile fighter.

  • MiG-29: Soviet origin fighter, modern electronic upgrade.

  • Mirage 2000: A Proven French jet, participated in many operations, including the Balakot operation earlier in 2019.

Key Takeaways

  • Pakistan’s approach has been heavily reliant on Chinese and American support. 

  • India’s approach is technological diversification, modernization, and self-reliance through indigenous projects.

  • When comparing the balance of power, while India retains technological superiority (Rafale, Tejas) over Pakistan’s ability to assemble an aircraft, Pakistan retains cost and a quick turnaround ability with the JF-17.

  • Overall, Pakistan is focused on an affordable and strong relationship with China, while India maintains a balance between imports and indigenous capability. 

 

The comparison of aircraft represents variables well beyond the prosecution of war and military strategy. These variables incorporate the values and priorities of both nations regarding defence and technology.

Tags: f-16 pakistanindia vs Pakistan fighter jetsindian air force vs pakistan air forcerafale vs jf-17su-30mkitejas fighter jet

India vs Pakistan: Who Holds the Edge in Active Fighter Aircraft?

India vs Pakistan: Who Holds the Edge in Active Fighter Aircraft?

India vs Pakistan: Who Holds the Edge in Active Fighter Aircraft?
India vs Pakistan: Who Holds the Edge in Active Fighter Aircraft?
India vs Pakistan: Who Holds the Edge in Active Fighter Aircraft?
India vs Pakistan: Who Holds the Edge in Active Fighter Aircraft?

