Friday, December 27, 2024
Indian And Pakistani Maritime Authorities Join Hands To Rescue 9 Crew Members From Sunken Vessel

The Indian Coast Guard rescued nine crew members from a sunken vessel in the Arabian Sea with the support of Pakistan's maritime authorities. The vessel, en route from Gujarat to Yemen, sank after being battered by rough seas. All crew members were rescued safely.

Indian And Pakistani Maritime Authorities Join Hands To Rescue 9 Crew Members From Sunken Vessel

The Indian Coast Guard managed to save nine crew members from a sunken vessel in the Arabian Sea on December 26. This was done under extreme conditions. The life-saving mission saw unprecedented cooperation between Indian and Pakistani maritime authorities, which demonstrated their commitment to ensuring safety at sea.

The distress call was from MSV Taj Dhare Haram, a vessel sailing from Gujarat’s Mundra port to Socotra, Yemen, when it was caught in rough seas. The ship, located around 311 kilometers west of Porbandar, Gujarat, was badly battered by the stormy conditions. The vessel sank, and the crew was left in life rafts.

Indian-Pakistani Maritime Authorities Make Joint Effort

The rescue operation was a joint effort by Indian and Pakistani maritime authorities in the search for the crew and their rescue. The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the vessel sank in Pakistan’s Search and Rescue Region in the North Arabian Sea. The rescue mission was coordinated between the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centres (MRCC) of Mumbai and Karachi.

According to the official readout, the distress call was picked up initially by an Indian Coast Guard Dornier aircraft in a routine surveillance flight. The aircraft gave an alarm to the MRCC, Mumbai and to the ICG Regional Headquarters, Gandhinagar for initiating rescue operations.

The Indian Coast Guard ship, Shoor, which was patrolling the area, responded immediately. The MRCC Pakistan also alerted nearby ships to come and assist in the search.

The search party eventually found the personnel in a life raft; they had managed to get out of the sinking ship. The operation was concluded just in time before the vessel fully sank into the sea.

Successful Rescue And Medical Assistance

All the nine crew members were rescued safely and taken aboard ICGS Shoor where they received prompt medical aid. Fortunately, all the sailors were reported to be in good health. The crew members are now headed to Porbandar Harbour.

ALSO READ | Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Last Rites To Be Held On Saturday, Congress Confirms

Indian Coast Guard

