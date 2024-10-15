Indian EAM S. Jaishankar Arrives In Pakistan For SCO Summit

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has arrived in Islamabad for the 23rd Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting, marking the first visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister to Pakistan in nine years.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar landed in Islamabad on Tuesday to attend the 23rd meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). This visit marks a significant moment, as it is the first time in nine years that an Indian External Affairs Minister has traveled to Pakistan. The last visit was made by Sushma Swaraj in 2015.

Welcomed At Nur Khan Airbase

Jaishankar arrived at the Nur Khan Airbase, where he was welcomed by Ilyas Mehmood Nizami, the Director General (South Asia) at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan. Representing India at this pivotal SCO meeting in place of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jaishankar’s presence signals a potential shift in bilateral relations.

#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar arrives in Islamabad, Pakistan for the 23rd Meeting of SCO Council of Heads of Government. (Source: PTV) pic.twitter.com/Hpu8kHtncD — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2024

This marks Jaishankar’s first visit to Pakistan since taking on the role of External Affairs Minister. His last trip to the neighboring country occurred in 2015 when he served as the Foreign Secretary. While the visit has sparked discussions about the possibility of thawing relations between India and Pakistan, formal dialogues have been on hold since 2016, following PM Modi’s visit to Pakistan in December 2015 at the invitation of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Focus On SCO Agenda

Before his arrival in Islamabad, Jaishankar emphasized that he would not use this opportunity to initiate dialogue with Pakistan. Instead, he intends to concentrate on the agenda of the SCO. Founded in 2001, the SCO is a China-led organization that includes member nations such as Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus.

Upcoming SCO Meeting Details

The 23rd Meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) is scheduled for October 16, 2024, in Islamabad, with Pakistan presiding over the meeting. This annual gathering primarily focuses on the organization’s trade and economic agenda. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that Jaishankar will represent India at this important meeting, highlighting India’s ongoing engagement with various SCO initiatives and frameworks.

