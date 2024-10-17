India’s MEA Challenges Canada PM Trudeau’s Commitment to One India Policy

India's MEA spokesperson has expressed disappointment regarding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's commitment to the One India policy.

In response to the ongoing tensions between India and Canada, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson has expressed disappointment regarding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s commitment to the One India policy. The spokesperson highlighted a significant disconnect between Canada’s words and actions concerning anti-India activities.

Lack of Action Against Extradition Requests

The MEA representative stated, “Despite Prime Minister Trudeau‘s assertion of supporting the One India policy, there has been no action taken on the extradition requests we have submitted against anti-India individuals. This highlights a concerning gap between their rhetoric and their actual measures.”

Continued Encouragement of Separatist Ideologies

Over the years, India has persistently urged Canada to take decisive action against anti-India activities. The MEA spokesperson noted that such activities have been encouraged within Canada, with individuals openly promoting separatist ideologies.

When asked about comments from Jagmeet Singh, the MEA spokesperson clarified that Singh is not a member of the government and is free to express his views. “I don’t have comments on that,” they remarked, distancing official responses from Singh’s statements.

Stance on Kashmir

In light of the recent China-Pakistan joint statement referencing Kashmir, the MEA reaffirmed India’s position. “Kashmir is ours and will remain ours. Statements made by others do not alter this reality,” the spokesperson asserted.

The press briefing concluded with the MEA spokesperson likening the session to a “test match,” reflecting the extensive focus on the complexities surrounding India’s diplomatic relations with Canada.

MUST READ | Justin Trudeau: Some Of Canada’s Opposition MPs Could Be Involved In Foreign Interference