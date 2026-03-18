Iran Intelligence Chief Esmail Khatib Killed In Israeli Strikes A Day After War Strategist Ali Larijani’s Assassination

Israel has claimed that Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib was killed in an overnight strike. The announcement was made by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, who said the operation was part of a broader campaign targeting senior Iranian leadership. However, there has been no official confirmation from Iran so far regarding Khatib’s reported death
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Khalid Qasid is a media enthusiast with a strong interest in documentary filmmaking. He holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from AJK MCRC. He has also written extensively on esports at Sportsdunia. Currently, he covers world and general news at NewsX Digital.