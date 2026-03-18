LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar congress DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra bunker-buster bombs Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar congress DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra bunker-buster bombs Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar congress DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra bunker-buster bombs Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar congress DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra bunker-buster bombs
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar congress DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra bunker-buster bombs Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar congress DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra bunker-buster bombs Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar congress DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra bunker-buster bombs Iran US War Eid 9N-ASQ helicopter crash nepal nora fatehi latest song Kangana Ranaut israel Aditya Dhar congress DHS india Delhi fire char dham yatra bunker-buster bombs
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Iran Intelligence Chief Esmail Khatib Killed In Israeli Strikes A Day After War Strategist Ali Larijani’s Assassination

Iran Intelligence Chief Esmail Khatib Killed In Israeli Strikes A Day After War Strategist Ali Larijani’s Assassination

Israel has claimed that Iran’s Intelligence Minister was killed in an overnight strike.

Esmail Khatib killed (Image: X)
Esmail Khatib killed (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 18, 2026 16:27:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Iran Intelligence Chief Esmail Khatib Killed In Israeli Strikes A Day After War Strategist Ali Larijani’s Assassination

Israel has claimed that Iran’s Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib was killed in an overnight strike. The announcement was made by Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, who said the operation was part of a broader campaign targeting senior Iranian leadership. However, there has been no official confirmation from Iran so far regarding Khatib’s reported death

(more to follow, developing story)

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 4:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-2Iran US Wariran- israel warlatest news

RELATED News

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Traffic Plummets, 125 Million Barrels Of Oil Stranded – Will India Faces LPG & Crude Crunch?

Who Was Kourosh Kivani? Iran Executes Mossad Spy Accused of Leaking Sensitive Site Photos That Led To Killing Of Top Iranian Officials

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 18, 2026)? Check Emirates Flight Status, Air India, IndiGo Flight Schedule, Rebooking, Refund- Why Live Cam DXB Airport Trends?

Who Is Saeed Jalili? Hardliner ‘Living Martyr’ To Succeed Ali Larijani After Israel Strike Kills Iran’s Top Security Chief

US Drops 5,000-Pound Bunker-Buster Bombs On Iran Near Strait Of Hormuz, Missile Sites Destroyed In Massive Strike: How Powerful Is GBU-72?

LATEST NEWS

Shivam Dube Reveals ‘Heartwarming’ Reason To Go ‘Incognito’ During Train Journey Post T20 WC 2026 Final | Video

10 Rising Indian Companies To Follow In 2026

Stock Market Today Highlights: Sensex Rises 633 Points, Nifty Nears 23,800 For Third Straight Day As Rupee Hits Record Low Amid Iran War Concerns

Indian Homeopathic Physician Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honoured at International Summit in China

Iran Intelligence Chief Esmail Khatib Killed In Israeli Strikes A Day After War Strategist Ali Larijani’s Assassination

Chandigarh Shocker: 27-Year-Old Property Dealer Shot Dead Outside Sector 9 Gym In Broad Daylight, Attackers Flee Within Seconds

OnePlus 15T Launch Confirmed: 165Hz Refresh Rate, 7,500mAh Battery, And Wireless Charging–Check All Details Inside

Nepal Helicopter Crash Video: Chopper Enroute From Kathmandu Reduced To Rubble After Overturning On Hilly Farmland While Attempting To Land, Injures 1, Pilot Safe

Mary Hiwale: The Woman Guiding India’s Youth Toward Global Dreams

Pune Weather Alert: Light Rain, Thunderstorms Likely Over Next 48 Hours, IMD Issues Advisory- What Residents Should Know

Iran Intelligence Chief Esmail Khatib Killed In Israeli Strikes A Day After War Strategist Ali Larijani’s Assassination

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Iran Intelligence Chief Esmail Khatib Killed In Israeli Strikes A Day After War Strategist Ali Larijani’s Assassination

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Iran Intelligence Chief Esmail Khatib Killed In Israeli Strikes A Day After War Strategist Ali Larijani’s Assassination
Iran Intelligence Chief Esmail Khatib Killed In Israeli Strikes A Day After War Strategist Ali Larijani’s Assassination
Iran Intelligence Chief Esmail Khatib Killed In Israeli Strikes A Day After War Strategist Ali Larijani’s Assassination
Iran Intelligence Chief Esmail Khatib Killed In Israeli Strikes A Day After War Strategist Ali Larijani’s Assassination

QUICK LINKS