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Home > World News > Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 18, 2026)? Check Emirates Flight Status, Air India, IndiGo Flight Schedule, Rebooking, Refund- Why Live Cam DXB Airport Trends?

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 18, 2026)? Check Emirates Flight Status, Air India, IndiGo Flight Schedule, Rebooking, Refund- Why Live Cam DXB Airport Trends?

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today: UAE airlines have restarted limited flight operations across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras AL Khaimah after the partial reopening of the regional airspace.

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 18, 2026)?
Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 18, 2026)?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 18, 2026 13:11:33 IST

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Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 18, 2026)? Check Emirates Flight Status, Air India, IndiGo Flight Schedule, Rebooking, Refund- Why Live Cam DXB Airport Trends?

Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today: UAE airlines have restarted limited flight operations across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Ras AL Khaimah after the partial reopening of the regional airspace. 

Passengers are advised to check their Dubai flight status online and head to the airport only if their bookings are confirmed as schedules may continue to change amid the US-Israel-Iran war. 

Airlines such as Etihad Airways, Emirates, Air India, IndiGo, and Air Arabia are providing rebooking and refund options for affected travellers, while prioritizing safety above all. 

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Dubai Airport Flight Schedules?

 The temporary airspace restrictions disrupted operations at Dubai International Airport one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs. However the Dubai airport has now reopened and is gradually resuming flights. 

On March 16 airport authorities issued an advisory for the passengers in the UAE not to travel to the airport unless they have received direct confirmation from their airline regarding their flight departure time, as flight schedules can change due to limited flights. Dubai airport photos show scenes of flight resuming following airspace restrictions. 

Emirates Flight Status: Dubai Flight Reduced, Free Rebooking 

Emirates is currently operating a reduced flight schedule from Dubai. Passengers scheduled to travel between February 28 and April 15 whose flights have been disrupted can opt to rebook on alternative flights or request a refund. The airline has advised travellers to check their flight status before coming to the airport. 

  • Rebooking for Emirates flights is up to May 31, 2026. 
  • Refund requests can be made online through emirates.com
  • Passengers with connecting flights via Dubai are advised not to travel to the airport unless their revised flights are confirmed. 
  • Travellers can manage bookings and make changes through the Emirates website or mobile app.
  • Due to high volume of calls, passengers are encouraged to use online services for quicker assistance. 

Air India Flight Status: 50 Flights to Middle East 

Air India and Air India Express will together operate a combined total of 50 scheduled and non-scheduled flights, to and from the West Asia region on 18th March 2026. 

Both carriers will continue operating their respective scheduled services to and from Jeddah and Muscat on 18 March, including a total of 14 flights between India and Jeddah. 

Country

Airport

Scheduled Operations

Ad Hoc Operations

Operating Sectors

UAE

Dubai

No

No

__

Abu Dhabi

No

Yes

Air India Express – Bengaluru, Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai

Ras Al Khaimah

No

Yes

Air India Express – Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode

Sharjah

No

Yes

Air India Express – Mangalore, Mumbai

Al Ain

No

No

__

Oman

Muscat

Yes

No

Air India Express – Delhi, Kannur, Kochi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Thiruvananthapuram

Salalah

No

No

__

Saudia Arabia

Jeddah

Yes

No

Air India – Delhi, Mumbai

Air India Express – Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kozhikode x 2, Mangalore

Riyadh

No

Yes

Air India – Mumbai

Air India Express – Kozhikode

Dammam

No

No

__

Bahrain

Bahrain

No

No

__

Qatar

Doha

No

No

__

Kuwait

Kuwait

No

No

__

Israel

Tel Aviv

No

No

__

Why Live Cam Dubai Airport Trends? 

A Live cam Dubai Airport refers to real-time video streams that show live activity at or around Dubai International Airport. People are searching to track flight activity visually, to check the weather visibility at the airport.

What You Can See on Live Cam Dubai Airport?

  • Aircraft take-offs and landings
  • Runways and taxiways in real time
  • Terminal areas or airport surroundings 
  • Weather and visibility conditions
First published on: Mar 18, 2026 1:02 PM IST
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Tags: Air India flight statusclosuredubai airportDubai Airport open or closedubai airport photosemirate flight scheduleEmiratesFlight Statuslive cam dubai airportOpenUAE Airport open or closeUAE Airspaceuae flight status

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Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 18, 2026)? Check Emirates Flight Status, Air India, IndiGo Flight Schedule, Rebooking, Refund- Why Live Cam DXB Airport Trends?

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Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 18, 2026)? Check Emirates Flight Status, Air India, IndiGo Flight Schedule, Rebooking, Refund- Why Live Cam DXB Airport Trends?

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Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 18, 2026)? Check Emirates Flight Status, Air India, IndiGo Flight Schedule, Rebooking, Refund- Why Live Cam DXB Airport Trends?
Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 18, 2026)? Check Emirates Flight Status, Air India, IndiGo Flight Schedule, Rebooking, Refund- Why Live Cam DXB Airport Trends?
Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 18, 2026)? Check Emirates Flight Status, Air India, IndiGo Flight Schedule, Rebooking, Refund- Why Live Cam DXB Airport Trends?
Dubai Airport Open or Closed Today (March 18, 2026)? Check Emirates Flight Status, Air India, IndiGo Flight Schedule, Rebooking, Refund- Why Live Cam DXB Airport Trends?

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