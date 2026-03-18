EID CELEBRATIONS AMID WEST ASIA WAR: Muslims everywhere are wrapping up Ramadan and getting ready for Eid al-Fitr. Usually, Eid feels like a burst of joy, lots of prayers, family get-togethers, new clothes, and everyone soaking up the celebration.

But things are different this year. Eid is coming while tensions from the Iran war hang heavy, shaking up the Middle East and even affecting folks beyond those borders.

In the U.S., many Muslims spent Ramadan balancing their traditions and faith with worries about the latest headlines, immigration crackdowns, anti-Muslim talk, and the conflict overseas. For some, the news hits even harder, since they have family in the region.

Eid marks the end of Ramadan, the month when Muslims fast from sunup to sundown, focusing on worship, charity, and doing good. Normally, breaking the fast is an excuse for joyful gatherings, but this year, it’s pretty hard to ignore everything else happening.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Eid dates are expected to go like this:

—Saudi Arabia: March 19 (Thursday) or March 20 (Friday)

—UAE and Gulf countries: Probably March 20 (Friday)

—India: March 20 (Friday) or March 21 (Saturday)

Here’s how the Middle East plans to celebrate Eid amid war

Iran: Dead bodies and suppressed raptures

Iran has not been spared in the regional escalation that has seen the death of over 1,200 and over 15,000 injured, and approximately 100,000 displaced as a result of the strikes.

The conflict has had direct impact on healthcare facilities. WHO surveillance indicated that there were no less than 18 health facility attacks which led to the death of eight people, which further straining medical services in the crisis.

Out of fear of escalation, numerous families have opted to celebrate Ramadan and Eid in smaller groups rather than in mass gatherings. The leadership in Iran has also not embraced the negotiations, as tensions continue to rise, according to the House of Saud.

United Arab Emirates

The instability in the region has impacted the public festivals in the United Arab Emirates, especially in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

According to The National and Khaleej Times, some of the big entertainment programs associated with Eid have been curtailed such as the fireworks shows at the Dubai Global Village.

Disruptions caused by air travel, which are associated with tension on regional grounds, have also made holiday travels difficult. The instability on flights and airspace has been an issue affecting some passengers who have travelled using the Gulf hubs and the authorities have been found helping the traveller to deal with the delays and disruptions, The National reported.

According to Khaleej Times, the governments of UAE announced the holidays of 19 to 22 March, yet the security forces have enhanced their watch over the public spaces during the season of the Eid.

Gulf states

Eid celebrations are going in a climate of regional tension in Acrosa Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman. The security officials in the Gull Cooperation Council states have gone on the offensive by securing key meeting venues and transport centres.

The movement within the region has also been hit by travel disruptions and increased security checks during the holiday time according to Travel and Tour World.

Oman has undertaken the diplomatic outreach efforts to minimise the tensions in the region, whereas the humanitarian coordination efforts have been reported among the Gulf states where the conflict affects multiple neighbouring countries, according to House of Saud.

Lebanon

Eid is currently being celebrated in Lebanon, one of the gravest humanitarian disasters in the region. WHO Rei Web

according to reports over 820 have been murdered and about one million displaced, which is almost a -fifth of the national population.

According to WHO ReliefWeb, there are at least 25 health facility attacks which have led to 16 dead and 29 injured people and 48 clinics and five hospitals have been compelled to close. To most families, the Eid is thus being celebrated in displacement camps or ravaged societies instead of their own homes.

Far East: Eid in Gaza

Eid in the Palestinian territories comes in the ongoing Israeli-Hamas war where humanitarian states are also extreme. There are restrictions in access where continuing lighting and damaged infrastructure has made the delivery of aid as well as emergency services difficult.

According to WHO ReliefWeb, the movement of ambulances and medical access has been disrupted and famine risk and massive displacement are still affecting most populations.

Many families instead of celebrating the holiday as festivities, celebrate by praying and remembering the family members who died during the conflict.

Will attacks by Iran affect the moon sighting?

People are worried that Iran’s missile attack could mess with the moon sighting, especially with all that smoke and debris floating around.

But the area where everyone’s looking for the crescent moon is nowhere near the conflict. The skies above Saudi Arabia and the UAE should stay clear enough, so the attack really won’t affect the moon sighting for Eid.

The official committees will continue as they always do, so you can count on them to determine the exact date without any disruption.

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