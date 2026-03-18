Who Was Kourosh Kivani? Iran Executes Mossad Spy Accused of Leaking Sensitive Site Photos That Led To Killing Of Top Iranian Officials

Kourosh Kivani Death: Iran executed Kourosh Kivani in Tehran on March 18, after he was found guilty of spying for Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency.

The relations between Iran and Israel are tense, and this move shows Iran isn’t messing around when it comes to protecting its national security.

Who Was Kourosh Kivani?

According to Iranian officials, Kivani connected with Mossad agents and gave them sensitive information about Iran’s security.

They say he took unauthorised photos of military and nuclear sites and sent those details to Israel. The court labelled his actions as treason, insisting he threatened the country’s safety.

JUST IN 🇮🇷: An Israeli Spy Caught in Iran has been Executed The death sentence of Koroush Kivani, a spy for the Isreal, who provided images and information of the country’s sensitive sites to Mossad officers, was carried out after completing the legal process and confirmation… pic.twitter.com/Ymjm4uFE3z — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) March 18, 2026

Why was Kourosh Kivani killed?

Counter-intelligence forces arrested Kivani, and he faced charges in both a lower court and the Supreme Court. The first court found him guilty of espionage and “corruption on earth,” handing down the death penalty.

Kivani appealed, but the Supreme Court upheld the verdict. They agreed he damaged Iran’s national security.

According to reports, Kivani’s execution is part of Iran’s broader crackdown on foreign spy networks. The country often resorts to the death penalty for people caught collaborating with rivals like Israel.

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