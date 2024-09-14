‘Iran Is Safe’: Declares Iranian Envoy, Invites Indians To Visit

Amid ongoing tensions in West Asia, Iranian Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi told PTI on Friday that the conflict between Iran and Israel is “not new.” He reassured Indians and other tourists that “Iran is safe” for travel and encouraged them to visit the historic land of Persia. Speaking during the Iran Tourism Roadshow in Delhi, Elahi also expressed hope for the establishment of more direct flights between Iran and India, as well as additional routes by Indian airlines connecting various cities.

India and its authorities observed a day of mourning for the late Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, and the condolences expressed are deeply remembered in Iran. This gesture is seen as extraordinary by Iran. The ambassador noted that “the supreme leader of Iran respects India,” and he personally feels the respect and appreciation from Prime Minister Modi and the Indian government. The Indian government observed a one-day national mourning on May 21 to honor Raisi, who tragically died in a helicopter crash. Elahi mentioned that at a strategic level, both countries hold positive views of each other, though there are “some difficulties” at the operational level. He added, “We are working with various Indian institutions to address these challenges and believe a mechanism is needed.” Despite these issues, he noted that there is a willingness on both sides to improve relations and emphasized that there are no fundamental problems between the two countries.

