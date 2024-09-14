Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Saturday, September 14, 2024
Live Tv

Mahsa Amini Protest: Women In Iran Ditch Hijabs To Mark 2nd Death Anniversary Of Mahsa Amini

Iranian women are ditching the mandatory hijabs as the second death anniversary of Mahsa Amini approaches.

Mahsa Amini Protest: Women In Iran Ditch Hijabs To Mark 2nd Death Anniversary Of Mahsa Amini

As the second anniversary of Mahsa Amini‘s death approaches, it’s increasingly common to see women in Iranian cities walking without their mandatory headscarves, or hijabs. In the lead-up to the anniversary and the protests it triggered, social media is buzzing with videos showing women and girls flaunting their long hair, especially after sunset, as they go about their daily lives.

What Happened On September 16, 2022

Mahsa Amini, 22, died on September 16, 2022, in a hospital after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab according to their standards. Her death sparked protests that began with the slogan “Women, Life, Freedom” but soon escalated into direct calls for rebellion against Supreme Leader Khamenei. The subsequent security crackdown lasted for months, resulting in over 500 deaths and the detention of more than 22,000 people.

Iranian Women Rejecting Hijab

In Tehran, it’s now common to see women without their hijabs in both upscale northern suburbs and working-class southern areas. This trend is especially noticeable at dusk, but even on weekends, women can be seen with uncovered hair in major parks during the day.

A popular trend on social media involves videos of walking tours through Tehran’s streets, showcasing everyday life. Many of these videos feature women going about their day without hijabs.

“My quasi-courage for not wearing scarves is a legacy of Mahsa Amini and we have to protect this as an achievement,” said a 25-year-old student at Tehran Sharif University. “She could be at my current age if she did not pass away.”

Despite the growing visibility of women defying the hijab rules, there are still risks involved. Months after the protests ended, Iranian morality police have resumed patrolling the streets.

Must Read: China-India Disengagement Progress: Troops Withdrawn from Four Key Areas in Eastern Ladakh

Government’s Crackdown On Protests

Meanwhile, the government is cracking down on private businesses where women are seen without their headscarves. Surveillance cameras are used to spot women with uncovered hair in vehicles, leading to fines and car impoundments. The U.N. has reported that aerial drones are even being used to monitor events like the 2024 Tehran International Book Fair and Kish Island for women not wearing hijabs.

However, some think that President Pezeshkian’s election in July, after the death of hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May, could be reducing tensions over the hijab issue.

Meanwhile, the pre-reform newspaper Ham Mihan reported in August on an unpublished survey overseen by Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance. The survey revealed that the hijab has become one of the most significant issues in the country, a shift from previous trends.

Also Read: Fernando Gorriarán’s Last-Minute Goal Secures Tigres’ Victory Over Atlético de San Luis

Filed under

iran government iranian women reject hijab mahsa amin mahsa amini protest

Also Read

Fraser McGurk Becomes Second Youngest Australian To score A Fifty In T20Is

Fraser McGurk Becomes Second Youngest Australian To score A Fifty In T20Is

Uttarakhand On High Alert: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides on Badrinath National Highway, Disrupts Traffic

Uttarakhand On High Alert: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslides on Badrinath National Highway, Disrupts Traffic

ED Arrests Gurugram Residents In Property Fraud Case

ED Arrests Gurugram Residents In Property Fraud Case

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Uganda Mourns Over The Murder Of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei Killed By Ex-Partner

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

Pakistan: Costs Of Diamer-Bhasha Dam Jump 300% Due To Financial Issues

Entertainment

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

It’s Official! Vijay Teams Up With Director H Vinoth For ‘Thalapathy 69’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Pose For A Photo On The Set Of ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Following Tumbbad’s Re-Release, Sohum Shah Announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Ariana Grande’s Boyfriend Ethan Slater NOW Officially Divorced After Splitting With EX- Wife Lilly Jay

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal Of Rs 275 Crore?

Thalapathy 69: Has Vijay Become The Highest Paid Actor Of India After Bagging A Deal

Lifestyle

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

Allergic Reactions To Chocolate: What You Need To Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox