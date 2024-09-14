As the second anniversary of Mahsa Amini‘s death approaches, it’s increasingly common to see women in Iranian cities walking without their mandatory headscarves, or hijabs. In the lead-up to the anniversary and the protests it triggered, social media is buzzing with videos showing women and girls flaunting their long hair, especially after sunset, as they go about their daily lives.

What Happened On September 16, 2022

Mahsa Amini, 22, died on September 16, 2022, in a hospital after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab according to their standards. Her death sparked protests that began with the slogan “Women, Life, Freedom” but soon escalated into direct calls for rebellion against Supreme Leader Khamenei. The subsequent security crackdown lasted for months, resulting in over 500 deaths and the detention of more than 22,000 people.

Iranian Women Rejecting Hijab

In Tehran, it’s now common to see women without their hijabs in both upscale northern suburbs and working-class southern areas. This trend is especially noticeable at dusk, but even on weekends, women can be seen with uncovered hair in major parks during the day.

A popular trend on social media involves videos of walking tours through Tehran’s streets, showcasing everyday life. Many of these videos feature women going about their day without hijabs.

“My quasi-courage for not wearing scarves is a legacy of Mahsa Amini and we have to protect this as an achievement,” said a 25-year-old student at Tehran Sharif University. “She could be at my current age if she did not pass away.”

Despite the growing visibility of women defying the hijab rules, there are still risks involved. Months after the protests ended, Iranian morality police have resumed patrolling the streets.

Government’s Crackdown On Protests

Meanwhile, the government is cracking down on private businesses where women are seen without their headscarves. Surveillance cameras are used to spot women with uncovered hair in vehicles, leading to fines and car impoundments. The U.N. has reported that aerial drones are even being used to monitor events like the 2024 Tehran International Book Fair and Kish Island for women not wearing hijabs.

However, some think that President Pezeshkian’s election in July, after the death of hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in May, could be reducing tensions over the hijab issue.

Meanwhile, the pre-reform newspaper Ham Mihan reported in August on an unpublished survey overseen by Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance. The survey revealed that the hijab has become one of the most significant issues in the country, a shift from previous trends.

