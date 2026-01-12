LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘No Shah, No Mullah’: U-Haul Truck Plows Through Iranian Protesters In US, Chaos Ensues, Driver Arrested | VIDEO

'No Shah, No Mullah': U-Haul Truck Plows Through Iranian Protesters In US, Chaos Ensues, Driver Arrested | VIDEO

Iran Protests: A U-Haul truck plowed into protesters during a Los Angeles march supporting Iranians, sparking chaos. Two people were treated on-site while demonstrators confronted the driver.

U-Haul hits Iranian protesters in LA march; driver detained. Photos: X.
U-Haul hits Iranian protesters in LA march; driver detained. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 12, 2026 08:34:58 IST

‘No Shah, No Mullah’: U-Haul Truck Plows Through Iranian Protesters In US, Chaos Ensues, Driver Arrested | VIDEO

Iran Protests: A U-Haul truck appeared to drive through a crowd of demonstrators during a Los Angeles march in support of the Iranian people on Sunday, prompting a chaotic scene in the Westwood neighborhood.

Hundreds of people had gathered to show solidarity with protesters in Iran, local media reported. Videos shared on social media showed the truck moving quickly through a dense crowd, with people screaming and attempting to block its path.

Injuries Reported After Truck Rams Into Iranian Protestors

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) confirmed that two people were evaluated by paramedics at the scene but declined medical treatment or transport. “The total patient count remains at two, both declining LAFD transport. There were no other patients located,” an LAFD spokesperson told Fox News Digital. Officials added that the crowd was “voluntarily dispersing.”

Earlier, LAFD had responded to reports of a possible third injured person, though access to the area was delayed due to the large number of protesters. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said they had not yet determined the total number of injuries.

Truck Driver Confronted by Iranian Protestors

Videos appear to show several people attempting to pull the driver from the truck while punching him. The vehicle’s windows were reportedly smashed during the confrontation, NBC4 Los Angeles reported. Authorities confirmed that the driver was taken into custody, though his identity has not been released.

The side of the truck displayed banners with messages in English reading, “NO SHAH. NO REGIME. USA: DON’T REPEAT 1953. NO MULLAH,” along with another banner in a foreign language.

Protests in Iran Continue, Death Toll Rises

The Los Angeles demonstration comes amid escalating unrest in Iran. According to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), at least 583 people have been killed since nationwide protests began two weeks ago. Initially sparked by economic grievances, the demonstrations have evolved into a direct challenge to the country’s clerical leadership.

The crackdown on protesters has reportedly resulted in over 10,600 detentions. Activists have warned that the death toll may be higher than reported.

Solidarity protests have also taken place in major European cities, including Paris and Berlin, and a demonstration occurred outside the White House in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, Iran has cut internet and phone lines, limiting communication within the country. Videos sent out, reportedly via Starlink satellite connections, showed gatherings in Tehran’s Punak neighborhood, with demonstrators waving mobile phone flashlights and setting off fireworks while banging metal objects.

Also Read: ‘538 Dead, 10,600 Jailed, Internet Shut’: Bloodshed In Iran As Khamenei’s Forces Shoot Protesters In Head, Trump Weighs Strikes – What’s Happening In Tehran

First published on: Jan 12, 2026 8:34 AM IST
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: ali khameneiiranIran newsIran protestsWorld news

‘No Shah, No Mullah’: U-Haul Truck Plows Through Iranian Protesters In US, Chaos Ensues, Driver Arrested | VIDEO

QUICK LINKS