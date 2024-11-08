Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Intensify Crackdown in Sistan-Balochistan, Killing More Militants

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the killing of four additional militants in an extended operation within the country’s southeastern Sistan-Balochistan province. The operation follows an ambush last month that resulted in the deaths of ten police officers, allegedly carried out by jihadists affiliated with Jaish al-Adl, a Pakistan-based group. State media reported on Friday that these latest clashes also claimed the life of an Iranian soldier.

Retaliatory Action Against October Attack

The IRGC’s counter-terror efforts were launched in response to the October 26 attack, one of the deadliest assaults in the region in recent months. Following this incident, IRGC forces escalated operations to root out members of Jaish al-Adl, who are suspected of ongoing cross-border militancy.

IRGC Commander Vows to Continue Crackdown

Gen. Ahmad Shafaei of the IRGC reiterated the organization’s commitment to eradicating these militant groups, stating that the campaign in Sistan-Balochistan would persist “until the terrorists and criminals are eliminated.” The offensive is a continuation of intensified efforts to address security threats posed by militant activities along Iran’s borders.

Recent Successes in Neutralizing Militants

Earlier this week, IRGC forces reported the elimination of eight additional Jaish al-Adl operatives within the province. Local media also noted that the primary orchestrator of the October 26 attack has been killed during these recent operations, marking a significant advance in Iran’s campaign against organized militancy in the region.