Saturday, September 14, 2024
Irish Authorities Report Dramatic Increase In Drug Seizures

Drug seizures at ports, airports, and mail centers in the Republic of Ireland have seen a dramatic increase in 2024, according to the Irish Revenue Service. Up to the end of August, officials have confiscated €170 million (£143 million) worth of illegal drugs, a significant rise from €75 million (£63 million) during the same period in 2023.

Dublin Airport Sees Major Drug Busts

In the past two weeks alone, over €3 million (£2.5 million) worth of cocaine and cannabis has been seized at Dublin Airport. Smugglers are reportedly employing increasingly creative methods, with several arrests made involving substances concealed inside individuals’ bodies.

Innovative Smuggling Techniques Exposed

“In recent days, revenue officers have carried out several intelligence-led operations, resulting in the seizure of over €3 million (£2.5 million) worth of cocaine and herbal cannabis,” a spokesperson for the Revenue Service stated. This haul included 258 cocaine pellets weighing 3.9 kg and 140 kg of herbal cannabis, discovered through the use of detection dogs and x-ray machines. The seizures were made after officers intercepted passengers arriving on flights from Brazil and Thailand.

Health Risks of Internal Drug Smuggling

Supt Darren McCarthy, who oversees policing at Dublin Airport, has underscored the severe health risks associated with internal drug concealment. In an interview on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, he warned that individuals who ingest drug pellets are at significant risk and often require medical attention.

McCarthy emphasized, “Those caught attempting to smuggle drugs internally often require hospital treatment due to the serious health dangers involved.”

(Includes inputs from online sources)

